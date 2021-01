In a history-making week filled with lots of emotions, the moms and dads of the internet did not disappoint, keeping it real with jokes about everything from the inauguration to the challenges of living with toddlers.

As the weekend approaches, we've rounded up this week's funniest parents on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Because when life gets tough, we're thankful for the parents on social media who make us smile.

Totally.

I want my daughter to grow up knowing no one can silence her voice.



Except before 6 am. Then that’s well within my rights. — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) January 21, 2021

Sigh.

Don't make me get to three!

BRB.

A nap does sound good.

I showed my 11yo son President Biden’s 1st tweet as POTUS where he stated “there is no time to waste” and my darling son, making me a very proud parent, said “he’s starting work already?! I’d probably take a nap first and start the next day”. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) January 20, 2021

Zero indeed.

Nothing to see here...

What is even happening?

DO YOU?

Thanks, kids.

With Trump gone, will need a new reason to stress drink.



Luckily, I still have kids. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) January 21, 2021

Aww, a potato!

Oh, dial up internet...

It's confusing.

Sign me up!

Whoops!

My kid thought that “swearing in” meant Joe Biden was going to stand at a podium on Wednesday and reel off all the curse words he knows. He’s understandably a little disappointed now. — Mary McCoy (@MaryElMcCoy) January 19, 2021

#momthoughts

Grandparents...

Tell me how my kids spend a day with my parents and suddenly need dessert with every meal. — Pseudo She-Hulk (@mommywhitfield) January 6, 2021

Bless her heart.

Just curious...

This is real.

It's just so hard...

#blessed

When my two boys play together it is just amazing!



Honestly the best 2.4 seconds of my day. — Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) January 20, 2021

Too much honesty, kid.

Those are magical years.

One of my favorite things about being a pre-school mom is I’m occasionally gifted handmade art projects that look like a giant penis. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) January 19, 2021

It seems like it.

Is it time to go yet?

They're onto you...

My kids place legos on the stairs like they've been informed about my life insurance policy. — Xennial Daddy (@Xennial_Daddy) January 20, 2021

Whatever works!

So true.

We love teachers.