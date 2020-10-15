See the 29 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As Halloween preparations begin, there's nothing scarier than the amount of time most of us have spent isolated indoors with our families. And, if you've braved an apple orchard or corn maze with your little ones this fall, things may have gotten downright terrifying in the chaos.

We're all just trying to make holiday memories for our kids, so hang in there, laugh along with us and know you're not alone.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

So. Much. Interrupting.

You think you know what “loud” is and then your 4yo gets on a Zoom call with 15 other preschoolers. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) October 14, 2020

Oh dear.

I dropped off some pumpkin muffins at a friend’s house and she went and said they were “moist.”



Obviously she’s dead to me and we can no longer be friends. — MummyCocktail (@MommyCocktail) October 14, 2020

Have a not nice day.

Happy Friday to everyone except my sister in law who asked, "When do you plan to lose the baby weight?" — The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) October 9, 2020

A little too ironic.

It’s like 10,000 spoons when all you need is for your kids to be old enough to get their own snacks — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) October 13, 2020

What, like it's hard?

Work from home is quite productive...just have to maneuver around a toddler and puppy, all while assisting the second grader with remote learning. #momlife #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/8LwhPcUfTI — Stacey Skrysak (@StaceySkrysak) October 9, 2020

Accurate.

Apple Orchards be like:



Free entry

Free parking

Free corn maze

Free haunted house

$2 hay rides

$4 caramel apples

$5 small apple cider

$6 half dozen apple cider donuts

$9 fresh baked homemade apple pie

$10 half bag u-pick apples

$20 full peck bag u-pick Honeycrisp



TOTAL: $532.00 — ViralDads 🍂 (@viraldads) October 3, 2020

It's magic.

What parenting books don’t teach you is that your child can simply look at any liquid and make it spill — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) October 9, 2020

Mama rules!

5-year-old: “Mama, is Trump the 5th President?”



Me: “No, he’s the 45th President.”



5-year-old: “Well, why haven’t you been President?”



Me: “Do you think I should be President?”



3-year-old (chiming in): “Yes!! You’re the boss!”



The kids are alright. — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) October 12, 2020

Are you watching?

One milestone nobody mentions is when your kids stop doing impromptu plays you’re forced to watch. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) October 11, 2020

This is true.

Aren't we all?

Asking for a friend.

Yes!

Clean kitchen, fall candle, can’t lose. — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) October 10, 2020

Tough choice!

Do as I say, not as I do!

“Yelling at people is not how you get them to love you”, I yelled back at my 6yo. — Dingus Khan 👻 (@The_Dingus_Khan) October 14, 2020

Amazing.

It's too early, kid.

The struggle is real.

I want my 13 year old to understand how important honesty is but also know that she is 12 when kids eat free. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 10, 2020

Yes, queen!

It's on!

Hang in there.

Our toddler is the direct result of a Category 4 Hurricane making a wish to be human. — Marcus A. Stricklin (@marcusthetoken) October 13, 2020

Everything.

#HomeschoolHeather

Truth.

In the school pickup line, you’re either first in line, or your day is completely ruined. There is no in between. — this.american.dad (@thisamericadad) October 9, 2020

It's too far!

It's a fact.

Whoops.

Looked at my kingdom, I was finally there!

3yo: dad can you tell me a story from when you were a kid?



Me: in west philadelphia born and raised, on the playground was where I spent most of my days... — WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) October 13, 2020

Any day now...