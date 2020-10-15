From stylish jackets to plush slippers: Save up to 75% on cozy Steals and Deals!

See the 29 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As Halloween preparations begin, there's nothing scarier than the amount of time most of us have spent isolated indoors with our families. And, if you've braved an apple orchard or corn maze with your little ones this fall, things may have gotten downright terrifying in the chaos.

We're all just trying to make holiday memories for our kids, so hang in there, laugh along with us and know you're not alone.

So. Much. Interrupting.

Oh dear.

Have a not nice day.

A little too ironic.

What, like it's hard?

Accurate.

It's magic.

Mama rules!

Are you watching?

This is true.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGIAI4RFS5L

Aren't we all?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGGlEEeFJhV

Asking for a friend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGGn4m7giSl

Yes!

Tough choice!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGPf7krne_K

Do as I say, not as I do!

Amazing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGQsaaelgrw

It's too early, kid.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGKLazDgMoJ

The struggle is real.

Yes, queen!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGF4i3IJOty

It's on!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGOO1i4jFdo

Hang in there.

Everything.

#HomeschoolHeather

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGRWhRpFuk2

Truth.

It's too far!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGOZ-TUF-6_

It's a fact.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGQw8THHvOH

Whoops.

Looked at my kingdom, I was finally there!

Any day now...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGOZakelBKE

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team.