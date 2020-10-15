See the 29 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
As Halloween preparations begin, there's nothing scarier than the amount of time most of us have spent isolated indoors with our families. And, if you've braved an apple orchard or corn maze with your little ones this fall, things may have gotten downright terrifying in the chaos.
We're all just trying to make holiday memories for our kids, so hang in there, laugh along with us and know you're not alone.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.