See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

Parenting is funny, whether it's navigating those 6 a.m. questions from your preschooler before you've had coffee or debating with your spouse over whether the pee on the kitchen floor is from a kid or a pet.

Each week, TODAY Parents counts down the funniest parents on social media, just to let you know you're not alone! We're all in this together, so grab that afternoon iced coffee and crack up with us.

Dad? DAD!

If you like starting your day with a 1000 question pop quiz, parenting might be for you. — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) July 7, 2021

Let that thing go.

Whyyy?

My daughter’s favorite toy is whatever her sister is currently playing with. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) July 5, 2021

It's about time someone asked.

We're feeling old.

To whoever came up with the phrase “kids keep you young” - I’d like to see the science behind this nonsense please — threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) July 6, 2021

Seriously.

Zzzz...

I was very strict about bedtime when my kids were little. Whether they liked it or not, I was asleep by 8:30. — Emma Beasley🐝 (@JustBeingEmma) July 5, 2021

Accurate!

We're not dumb!

Dear 18, Please know that we can hear you sneaking in because your 6 dangling bracelets keep hitting your Hydroflask. Love, Exasperated Mom — LostinTranslation (@kidnappedagain) July 6, 2021

It really is...

Why is this wet?

Welcome to parenthood. You just stepped in a puddle. Inside your house. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) July 7, 2021

Really?

Aaaah!

I don’t need an alarm. Being woken up at 5am by my toddler banging a drum and singing baby shark is alarming enough — Lottie-pop 🍭 (@Lottie_Poppie) July 7, 2021

It's like they know us.

They're savages.

i went to get a snack and pulled out 4 empty boxes of snacks that were still in the pantry. talk about a disappointing food adventure. on another note - kids suck, man. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) July 7, 2021

Please no.

It's a secret.

I agree with my husband about a lot of things but I'm not telling him, don't be absurd. — AparnaRC (@Wordesse) July 7, 2021

How do they not hear it?

Livin' on the edge!

Especially with kids in the car...

There’s something about being stuck in traffic that makes you regret all of your life choices — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) July 5, 2021

We're hanging in there.

Real!

This. Is. Incredible.

When my kids were younger, I told them that the candy at the checkout counter was fake. Then we would laugh at the people buying "fake candy." — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) July 8, 2021

Come on over!

We promise, Mom!

I fell for it when my kids told me that if we got a puppy they would help take care of it.



So if anyone else has any bullshit to sell me I guess now is the time. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) July 8, 2021

Why, Mommy?

Yesss!

Aww.