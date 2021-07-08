IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Terri Peters

Parenting is funny, whether it's navigating those 6 a.m. questions from your preschooler before you've had coffee or debating with your spouse over whether the pee on the kitchen floor is from a kid or a pet.

Each week, TODAY Parents counts down the funniest parents on social media, just to let you know you're not alone! We're all in this together, so grab that afternoon iced coffee and crack up with us.

Dad? DAD!

Let that thing go.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRELa6Us4fk

Whyyy?

It's about time someone asked.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRDMUmvAVAW

We're feeling old.

Seriously.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRC3wQ8Hg80

Zzzz...

Accurate!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRC10bds0cx

We're not dumb!

It really is...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRBoqWHhCPk

Why is this wet?

Really?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRAZj_UsN7m

Aaaah!

It's like they know us.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ_uKpLnXIx

They're savages.

Please no.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRADj7zscvp

It's a secret.

How do they not hear it?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ8lHrIs8Ml

Livin' on the edge!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ1I1myMwry

Especially with kids in the car...

We're hanging in there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ97-oss28b

Real!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ2HU4oMbFb

This. Is. Incredible.

Come on over!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ7PooQJ3Oi

We promise, Mom!

Why, Mommy?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ7SnMuM7_-

Yesss!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ4ldA3gQ-G

Aww.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ18Nv5r-rH

