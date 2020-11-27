See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

Black Friday is here! From Airpods to 4K TVs, these are the deals you need to know about now 

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Between the stresses of cooking dinner and deciding which relatives (if any) to see over the pandemic holiday, there's a good chance it's been a busy week for most parents.

So we're giving thanks to the funny parents of the internet for some good laughs.

Grab a slice of pumpkin pie or a turkey leg and join us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

It's too quiet.

Ouch!

A tough decision...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH0oeEsllL5

#slimeban

Exactly.

Bummer!

Hang in there, Teresa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHxgaEYhW1y

So true.

Just don't.

Married life...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH8nGw-h5JW

Tell us everything!

Super fun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH_p1cwjf7w

Just. Like. That.

Oh, hey, Karen!

Especially the failures.

Everything's fine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH8bEo1FrE7

Definitely.

Check this out.

Seriously.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH81t1LhSuP

Those were the days.

Savage.

Cool. Cool.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH5GXhTpET5

Moms gone wild!

Terrifying.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH0LkAgDIsM

Silver lining?

Better than a reality TV show...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH22u7YsqwT

Totally.

He's adorable, isn't he?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH1f4Ful_Ru

