See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

It's too quiet.

I'm guessing whoever coined the phrase "no news is good news" obviously did not have children that were playing quietly in their rooms. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) November 24, 2020

Ouch!

*listens to gangsta rap while lying extra still on the couch cause I hurt my neck sneezing* — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) November 20, 2020

A tough decision...

#slimeban

just took a dna test and it confirmed I’m 100% not going to allow slime in my house — MumInBits (@MumInBits) November 20, 2020

Exactly.

Bummer!

So sad to hear that, due to COVID-19, Santa has ordered all Elves on the Shelves to stay at the North Pole indefinitely. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) November 24, 2020

Hang in there, Teresa.

So true.

Being a parent means sometimes nudging your kids in the right direction.



It also means sometimes wishing that nudge is a shove. And the direction is into a wall. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) November 23, 2020

Just don't.

Married life...

Tell us everything!

If I was married to an English person I may actually listen when they tell me how their day was — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) November 25, 2020

Super fun.

Just. Like. That.

My kid locked himself in the bathroom so he could eat a snack without having to share it and just like that he became a mom — Moderately Mom (@momtribevibe) November 25, 2020

Oh, hey, Karen!

If parenting isn’t the hardest and most exhausting thing you’ve ever done then you’re probably called Karen — MumInBits (@MumInBits) November 25, 2020

Especially the failures.

You know your mom’s a hoarder if she’s still holding onto every one of your school uniforms, comic books and failures — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) November 24, 2020

Everything's fine.

Definitely.

Have you ever been in kind of a bad mood but then you realized it was just your jeans? — Virginia McMurdo (@VirginiaMcMurdo) November 24, 2020

Check this out.

Flex on your kids by hanging your own picture on the fridge — Dave Ween (@pittdave13) November 25, 2020

Seriously.

Those were the days.

Remember the good ole days when unlimited oxygen was included with your gym membership? — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) November 25, 2020

Savage.

My kid’s day program sent a note home regarding the “pungent” aroma of the garlic naan she was heating in the microwave. So for lunch today she’s bringing salmon. — Join the Cult of Amy. We have cookies. #BLM (@Froschauer_AF) November 25, 2020

Cool. Cool.

Moms gone wild!

The only people who know everything about me are my husband, my mom, and the Uber driver who took me home from the bar. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 25, 2020

Terrifying.

Silver lining?

Both kids woke me up in the middle of the night but at least it was at different times and for multiple reasons. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) November 25, 2020

Better than a reality TV show...

Totally.

Baby showers should be about stocking the soon-to-be parents liquor cabinet. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 25, 2020

He's adorable, isn't he?

