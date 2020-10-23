See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

If you'd have told us back in March that we'd still be laughing at parents' jokes about quarantine and social distancing, we wouldn't have believed you. Yet here we are, getting our daily dose of sanity from the funny moms and dads of the internet who let us know every day that we're all in this together.

Toss in some Halloween hilarity and the stress of school in the time of coronavirus and there's not much to do except sit back and laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents.

There's nothing more scary!

This year for Halloween decorations I’m just using printouts of the school emails — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) October 22, 2020

Sounds familiar.

My kids: I love this song! Turn it up!!



Also my kids: immediately start telling me a 17-minute story. — La Femme Fatali🐞 (@toomanycommas3) October 22, 2020

Mess? What mess?

Please help.

Pro tip.

Your kid doesn't get fractions? Give her 3/4 of a cookie. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) October 20, 2020

I swear I don't see it.

Whoops.

They're everywhere!

We love a good dose of humility.

You ever have one of those weeks where you’re nailing this whole mom thing and then a peek at your kid’s velociraptor toe nails snap you back to reality? — Rhyming Monster (@sarabellab123) October 18, 2020

Why, though?

Parents: “We can’t wait to sleep in this weekend.”



The people who schedule youth soccer games: pic.twitter.com/ry4UztemEw — TheMotherBOOctopus (@MotherOctopusKJ) October 18, 2020

The horror!

That narrators knows all.

It's a hard-knock life.

watching annie with the kids and now they want me to put them in an orphanage so a wealthy person can adopt them — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) October 17, 2020

Honesty is important in marriage.

It sneaks up on you!

#marriedlife

So much for memories.

Is this all it is?



-kids on a hayride. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 18, 2020

This!

Here it is!

Oh dear.

Agree.

Listen, if you’re not willing to learn the difference between a pegasus, unicorn, and alicorn, you are nowhere near ready to be a parent to a 1st grader. — 👻 Haunt the Nanny 👻 (@not_thenanny) October 18, 2020

Precisely.

So true.

They’re handling contact tracing all wrong. What they really need is to hire a team of relentless toddlers looking for their mothers when she’s just trying to shower or pee alone. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) October 19, 2020

Same.

It'll be fun, they said.

This is real.

Those poor, unfortunate souls!

Not at all terrifying!