See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

If you'd have told us back in March that we'd still be laughing at parents' jokes about quarantine and social distancing, we wouldn't have believed you. Yet here we are, getting our daily dose of sanity from the funny moms and dads of the internet who let us know every day that we're all in this together.

Toss in some Halloween hilarity and the stress of school in the time of coronavirus and there's not much to do except sit back and laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

There's nothing more scary!

Sounds familiar.

Mess? What mess?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGd5IOJACD8

Please help.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGVdGkUJUtA

Pro tip.

I swear I don't see it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGibpqJlDAq

Whoops.

They're everywhere!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGdLbjzFgAO

We love a good dose of humility.

Why, though?

The horror!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGkTnw_BaFk

That narrators knows all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGdTAg8Fbu5

It's a hard-knock life.

Honesty is important in marriage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGkfnkxlOpj

It sneaks up on you!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGamTAthkii

#marriedlife

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGYpzXxD2Hq

So much for memories.

This!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGhe4SZlnvj

Here it is!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGaC9roFhgO

Oh dear.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGfVE4bFvdR

Agree.

Precisely.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGgbjEtFUqN

So true.

Same.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGTYZFYAran

It'll be fun, they said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGgKUvbn9U4

This is real.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGSVs2ejlNG

Those poor, unfortunate souls!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGZ1eDElSvh

Not at all terrifying!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGWLAzvFd7i

