See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

Terrifying.

Sure, Halloween is scary, but have you ever gotten an email from school with the subject line “Covid Positive Student in Your Child’s Class” ? — Gila Pfeffer (@Gilapfeffer) September 29, 2020

Pandemic calories don't count, right?

My daughter made cookies tonight.



Unrelated question: How many calories are there in 27 cookies? — Dad Bits (@DadBits) September 26, 2020

Please be quiet while I watch my murder shows.

Don't talk to me until I'm in my yoga pants!

“Do you really want to argue with me when I’m wearing jeans that are too tight!?” Is something I scream at my husband a lot. — Brittany Gibbons (@brittanyherself) September 27, 2020

Cardi > husband

I think it’s pretty funny that my autocorrect automatically puts WAP in all caps but forces me to manually capitalize the first letter in my husband’s name every time I type it. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) September 25, 2020

Did they hear me say that?

We feel misled.

Great question!

Why would I spend $5 on a bag of apples at the store when I can wear warm fall clothes in 88° weather and pay $36 for our family to pick them ourselves. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 27, 2020

Impressive.

It was great, why?

Do it!

Finally!

They're determined, huh?

Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night shall stay these children from whining until they get another snack. — 💀👻Haunted Motherhood👻💀 (@MetteAngerhofer) September 26, 2020

Congrats!

Of course she's not.

Nothing makes me think 4 is in her playroom saying bad words more than when she yells “MOM! I’M NOT SAYING BAD WORDS!” — 🕷Marissa 🧟‍♀️🎃 (@michimama75) September 25, 2020

The best place.

Getting older is fun.

Sending prayers.

Guys, I’m having a really bad morning. Need thoughts and prayers...just found out that my 90s music just got moved to the “Classic Rock” section. — Artificial Parent (@artificialparnt) September 25, 2020

He started it.

Hire that kid!

11 answered a question during remote English class and then muted himself and said “ok I’m done participating for the day”. This was his first class of the day. He has seven left.



And honestly, idk whether to be frustrated with this attitude or have him be my life coach. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) September 25, 2020

It's time!

Good idea.

These were the worst!

It totally happens.

Rest in peace, Mama.

I hope they don’t put your last words on your tombstone because then everyone’s gonna be laying flowers on my grave next to one that says “STOP ASKING ME IF IT’S SNACK TIME YOU JUST ATE FIVE MINUTES AGO” — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) September 25, 2020

Shouldn't take long.

I object!

It totally counts.

