See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Kids are funny, and whether they're embarrassing you in the grocery store or forgetting to mute their classroom Zoom call, one thing's for sure: We love them no matter what.

But to handle the daily stresses of parenting, a parent's gotta laugh. So join us as we count down this week's funniest parents on the internet.

Terrifying.

Pandemic calories don't count, right?

Please be quiet while I watch my murder shows.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFw2sPglKkN

Don't talk to me until I'm in my yoga pants!

Cardi > husband

Did they hear me say that?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFyEX6OF7lT

We feel misled.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFvWESCpk4N

Great question!

Impressive.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFtBQmXAKyX

It was great, why?

Do it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFpdMpjhIed

Finally!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFvNu0CAnhs

They're determined, huh?

Congrats!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFrhJxGHUZ0

Of course she's not.

The best place.

Getting older is fun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFp1ordFhtQ

Sending prayers.

He started it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFvlDt5gm7c

Hire that kid!

It's time!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFmgx_yB8db

Good idea.

These were the worst!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFnu7QalFGM

It totally happens.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFihm-DB42i

Rest in peace, Mama.

Shouldn't take long.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFjXthoF9XD

I object!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFvLgZ4FouU

It totally counts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFkZz0OHqd7

Terri Peters

