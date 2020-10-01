See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters
At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
Kids are funny, and whether they're embarrassing you in the grocery store or forgetting to mute their classroom Zoom call, one thing's for sure: We love them no matter what.
But to handle the daily stresses of parenting, a parent's gotta laugh. So join us as we count down this week's funniest parents on the internet.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
Terrifying.
Pandemic calories don't count, right?
Please be quiet while I watch my murder shows.
Don't talk to me until I'm in my yoga pants!
Cardi > husband
Did they hear me say that?
We feel misled.
Great question!
Impressive.
It was great, why?
Do it!
Finally!
They're determined, huh?
Congrats!
Of course she's not.
The best place.
Getting older is fun.
Sending prayers.
He started it.
Hire that kid!
It's time!
Good idea.
These were the worst!
It totally happens.
Rest in peace, Mama.
Shouldn't take long.
I object!
It totally counts.
Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.