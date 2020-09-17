See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Another week of school in the time of COVID has come and gone, and we've been laughing non-stop at the stories of crazy classroom zoom calls.No one needs to see your butt on the zoom call, Johnny!

In addition to surviving the first few weeks of school, we're all still quarantining, trying to communicate with our teenagers and taking deep breaths to keep from losing our patience with our partners.

But, thanks to the funny parents who keep it real on the internet, we are thankful we are not alone. So kick up your feet and laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest moms and dads.

Seems legit!

Our homeschool geography curriculum is tracking our Amazon packages. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 15, 2020

Who knew?

I went to the bathroom without my phone.



Turns out that’s a choice you can make. — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) September 16, 2020

Isn't anxiety the best?

Hurry, Mom!

Sounds fun.

Kid’s Zoom class is so much better than work Zoom meetings. They are all shouting out their 3rd favorite candy, one kid is shining a flashlight up her nose, and another kid is Iron Man. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 11, 2020

It's called balance.

Makes sense!

Why is my purse so heavy?



*pulls out two tubes of sunscreen, extra pair of glasses, 3 cat toys, a circuit city gift card, and a 3 piece meal with two sides and a biscuit. — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) September 15, 2020

Why can't they be quiet?

So hot.

Ludacris: 🎶wh wh wh what’s your Fantasy?🎶



Me: a clean house and well behaved children. — wicked bitch of the MWest (@AmandaRNH) September 10, 2020

You're a regular barista.

Truth.

Kids 20 years ago: “The dog ate my homework!”



Kids today: “The dog ate my headphones!” — Dad Bits (@DadBits) September 15, 2020

Adulting in a nutshell.

So it's going well?

Week 32 of Quarantine - Good news! My wife is halfway done correcting pronunciations of every single word in my vocabulary — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 15, 2020

Seriously.

Oops.

"Your customer service voice is showing... How come you never talk that nice to us?"



And other observations from my 12 yo since I've been working from home. — Abigail Van Snarky (@DearRest_Abby) September 14, 2020

Who says romance is dead?

We wish them both well!

After being sad about our eldest son moving out, my husband said, “We can always have another one!”



So, anyway, now we have 2 people moving out. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) September 15, 2020

#momhacks

Just used a disposable mask to tie my hair back. What’s the most 2020 thing you’ve done today? — Gila Pfeffer (@Gilapfeffer) September 16, 2020

We know it's nonsense, but we don't care.

So true.

I just spilled my protein shake all over myself and all I’m saying is a donut would never do this to me. — 🍃Marissa ✋🏼💙🎃 (@michimama75) September 14, 2020

Kinky!

I had a second child after I’d already experienced the difficulties of motherhood so I guess you could say I’ve dabbled in BDSM. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) September 16, 2020

They're just the best.

Welcome to the club!

actually enjoyed watching peppa pig today wtf — ᴅᴀɴᴛᴅᴍ💎 (@dantdm) September 13, 2020

Doesn't the maid clean that up?

Does food just taste better to teenagers when it’s consumed in the bedroom???? Bonus if you leave the crumbs and wrappers everywhere? — Deva Dalporto (@mylifesuckers) September 14, 2020

Whoa!

Sign us up!

If you like asking for permission to take a shower, than parenting is for you — Satirical Mommy (@MommySatirical) September 13, 2020

Who knew?

Things I didn’t expect to say as a parent #3276



“Your kindergarten class doesn’t need to see your butt on Zoom every time you have a toot.” — this.american.dad (@MidwestEvan) September 11, 2020

A true work of art!