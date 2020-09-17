Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

See the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Another week of school in the time of COVID has come and gone, and we've been laughing non-stop at the stories of crazy classroom zoom calls.No one needs to see your butt on the zoom call, Johnny!

In addition to surviving the first few weeks of school, we're all still quarantining, trying to communicate with our teenagers and taking deep breaths to keep from losing our patience with our partners.

But, thanks to the funny parents who keep it real on the internet, we are thankful we are not alone. So kick up your feet and laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest moms and dads.

Seems legit!

Who knew?

Isn't anxiety the best?

Hurry, Mom!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE-ouHQABUQ

Sounds fun.

It's called balance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFNL81LBOYD

Makes sense!

Why can't they be quiet?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE-Z6f0l84G

So hot.

You're a regular barista.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFMspv5l-RL

Truth.

Adulting in a nutshell.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE-F2R7n2Rf

So it's going well?

Seriously.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFN-0VbAT73

Oops.

Who says romance is dead?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFDPLcDH920

We wish them both well!

#momhacks

We know it's nonsense, but we don't care.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFHlWwNFEju

So true.

Kinky!

They're just the best.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFIF8F7gBG5

Welcome to the club!

Doesn't the maid clean that up?

Whoa!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFKhYvrD5ol

Sign us up!

Who knew?

A true work of art!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFLhbQCAq4x

