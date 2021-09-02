See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

We're back to packing lunches, signing school forms and debating how early is too early to decorate for Halloween. We're parents — and as seasons change, the only thing that stays the same is that we are always working hard for our kids.

When parenting responsibilities get overwhelming, it's nice to take a break and share a laugh with other parents who get it.

So join us as we count down this week's funniest parents on the internet.

We've been there.

My daughters just put on a 10 minute show that was about 9 and a half minutes too long. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) September 1, 2021

Magic?

Isn't parenting special?

My 4yo twins are debating whether I have nice boobies or yucky boobies, hoping to get a decision soon — MumInBits (@MumInBits) September 1, 2021

It's gonna rock ... so hard.

It's almost spooky season!

One more month until the cobwebs in my house become socially acceptable — Shauna.. na (@ForgetTheMoose) September 2, 2021

We can relate.

Yes, let's!

Let’s get married, have kids and buy a house where it’ll either be too cold or too hot for someone every day forever. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) September 2, 2021

Is it time yet?

A little of both?

I dunno if I should be honored by or concerned with the number of things a day that my kids expect me to fix that I have zero control over. — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) August 31, 2021

#MomMath

Let it go.

Cleaning a house with little kids in it is like trying to hold down your garbage cans during a tornado, best just to let go — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) September 1, 2021

You OK?

Yep.

Talking to a toddler is like working customer service. For example, I say a rational and logical statement and she screams at me for no reason for five minutes. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 1, 2021

So ready!

It's pronounced "nome."

My 6yo trusts me with his life but ain’t no way I’m convincing him that gnome starts with a g. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) August 31, 2021

Seriously.

#NoPromises

Me: have a good day make good choices!



My kid: no promises! — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) August 31, 2021

They just hit different.

Same.

The term domestic housewife implies that there is a feral housewife and now I have a new life goal. — 𝘽. 🐝 (@justmommabee) August 30, 2021

Bye, Felicia.

Great question!

What did parents do before smart phones like push the swing with both hands or something? — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) August 29, 2021

Cheers!

At least a week.

Had a bowl of Captain Crunch for the first time in forever. What am I looking at for healing time for the roof of my mouth? — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 30, 2021

Sometimes, it's two.

That counts!

My husband and I just had a prolonged hug in the dinning room. That will count at this month’s date night. — Mom Meh (@mommeh_dearest) August 28, 2021

Perfect!

Sounds familiar.

My kids’ superpower is using 24 different cups in a day to drink 3 cups of water. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 30, 2021

