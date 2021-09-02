IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

We're back to packing lunches, signing school forms and debating how early is too early to decorate for Halloween. We're parents — and as seasons change, the only thing that stays the same is that we are always working hard for our kids.

When parenting responsibilities get overwhelming, it's nice to take a break and share a laugh with other parents who get it.

So join us as we count down this week's funniest parents on the internet.

We've been there.

Magic?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTTGrgbjW_w

Isn't parenting special?

It's gonna rock ... so hard.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTScx5-vj1C

It's almost spooky season!

We can relate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTR2XgyrHFB

Yes, let's!

Is it time yet?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTR5BXunfh_

A little of both?

#MomMath

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTQyKwyMhR_

Let it go.

You OK?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKYcGvL4ov

Yep.

So ready!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKpPeoljuA

It's pronounced "nome."

Seriously.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKxS38JC1B

#NoPromises

They just hit different.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKaIgYL8Wx

Same.

Bye, Felicia.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTIr3UMMoaJ

Great question!

Cheers!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTGI5VzpfVG

At least a week.

Sometimes, it's two.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTFR01sH8j5

That counts!

Perfect!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTDxMe4MM8f

Sounds familiar.

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.