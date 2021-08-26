IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Whether you're trying to get the kids in bed or attempting to make it out of the school pick-up line, parenting definitely has its share of challenges. But it's also rewarding — and, sometimes, it's really funny.

We're counting down the funniest moms and dads on the internet this week because it's always a relief to know you're not in this parenting thing alone.

Pull up a chair and relax, because the weekend's almost here and it's time to laugh.

Facts

Moms deserve play dates, too!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSxi-kZsVk-

Definitely

Related

Parents

ParentsFind out why this baby can’t stop laughing while shopping with mom

But who's counting?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSvQXB3Mv7i

That's our kind of doctor!

We're a country divided right now...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS454ruBe4l

Related

Parents

ParentsSee 30 more of the funniest parents on social media

Every. Night.

Don't forget the ketchup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS5SugmrSFf

We just need a minute.

Related

Parents

ParentsSee 22 more hilarious parents on social media

Well OK...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSvISRtM9Oj

Please stop asking me that.

It's very heartwarming.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS6wGmzAQm4

Such a fun age...

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

We totally get it now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS-gmnyDVJ5

#PrisonRules

Everything's fine.

The struggle is real.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTAOF5ErOZz

Wow.

So much hotter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTBGppCPyT4

Just in case...

Sunday...stress day?

The fakest...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTBSMrwgBCP

Raising her right!

Is this thing on?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTBLFqTA1Dz

We hear you.

Little secret spillers...

Bring it on, fall!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTA2ZQXF1-u

Related links:

Related

Parents

ParentsHere are 32 more hilarious parents on social media

Related

Parents

ParentsSee 32 of the funniest parents on the internet

Related

Parents

ParentsKeep on laughing with 30 more funny parents on social media

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.