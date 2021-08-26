See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether you're trying to get the kids in bed or attempting to make it out of the school pick-up line, parenting definitely has its share of challenges. But it's also rewarding — and, sometimes, it's really funny.

We're counting down the funniest moms and dads on the internet this week because it's always a relief to know you're not in this parenting thing alone.

Pull up a chair and relax, because the weekend's almost here and it's time to laugh.

Facts

Spend hours lovingly and meticulously decorating your baby’s room so you can spend the next five years watching them pull it all down piece by piece — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) August 25, 2021

Definitely

On pick-up duty in car lines at two different schools today. Is this how murder plots are hatched? — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) August 25, 2021

But who's counting?

That's our kind of doctor!

My son said if I keep eating bacon I’ll live to 100, guess who just found a new cardiologist — Yard Dad (@IAmYardDad) August 25, 2021

We're a country divided right now...

Every. Night.

The human body is over 60% water and my kids experience drought at bedtime — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) August 25, 2021

Don't forget the ketchup.

We just need a minute.

Shhhhhhh



- a mom’s vision board — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) August 25, 2021

Well OK...

Please stop asking me that.

Welcome to parenting. The word "why" triggers you now. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) August 24, 2021

It's very heartwarming.

Such a fun age...

My 5yo is mad at me because I didn’t get her something she told me not to get her. If this situation feels familiar, you probably have a preschooler. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) August 23, 2021

We totally get it now.

#PrisonRules

My 4yo walked up to me and stabbed me with a fork. I didn’t realize we’d play using prison rules today. — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) August 24, 2021

Everything's fine.

are you ok or are you a pandemic parent? — Ordinary (@OrdinaryAlso) August 22, 2021

The struggle is real.

Wow.

This is how my toddler left her peppa pig playhouse. Something happened here.. pic.twitter.com/LdV9eYqxhb — Lottie-pop 🍭 (@Lottie_Poppie) August 25, 2021

So much hotter.

Just in case...

My pediatrician said bribery is not a good parenting strategy and I just wanted to pass that along in case you all needed a laugh — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) August 23, 2021

Sunday...stress day?

people who say sunday funday clearly dont have 4 loads of laundry and bathrooms to clean and jobs to stress about 24 hours in advance — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) August 22, 2021

The fakest...

Raising her right!

I asked the kids if there was anything they wanted from the grocery store and the first thing my daughter asked was, “how is our cheese situation” — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) August 19, 2021

Is this thing on?

We hear you.

I don’t mean to sound paranoid but I’m pretty sure my children are trying to destroy me — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) August 20, 2021

Little secret spillers...

Every kindergartener talks to their teacher like it’s their deathbed confessional — Bryn (@BrynAndBearIt) August 18, 2021

Bring it on, fall!

