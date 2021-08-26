See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
Whether you're trying to get the kids in bed or attempting to make it out of the school pick-up line, parenting definitely has its share of challenges. But it's also rewarding — and, sometimes, it's really funny.
We're counting down the funniest moms and dads on the internet this week because it's always a relief to know you're not in this parenting thing alone.
Pull up a chair and relax, because the weekend's almost here and it's time to laugh.
Facts
Moms deserve play dates, too!
Definitely
But who's counting?
That's our kind of doctor!
We're a country divided right now...
Every. Night.
Don't forget the ketchup.
We just need a minute.
Well OK...
Please stop asking me that.
It's very heartwarming.
Such a fun age...
Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.
We totally get it now.
#PrisonRules
Everything's fine.
The struggle is real.
Wow.
So much hotter.
Just in case...
Sunday...stress day?
The fakest...
Raising her right!
Is this thing on?
We hear you.
Little secret spillers...
Bring it on, fall!
Related links: