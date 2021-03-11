IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Wellness: What every skin care routine should have, no matter your skin type

See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

It's almost the weekend, and whether your plans involve traveling to your favorite Home Depot or arguing with your kids over whether or not it's too cold to wear shorts, one thing's for sure: Parents really know how to party.

So we've rounded up some of the funniest moms and dads on social media, because there's no better way to end the work week than laughing along with parents who truly get us.

Grab your favorite snack and laugh along with us — just make sure to eat quietly, or your toddler will want to share.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Ready to meet this baby!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMPTrAcJ5tv

It's not even cold out!

Related

Parents

ParentsIt's freezing, but boys just want to wear shorts! Should you let them?

Back in the olden days...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMQuBl8At8D

Peeps FTW!

Character is overrated.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMPlTKklBAC

Exactly!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMQS1dXs3bS

Smart move!

#BestMomEver

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMQlfepls0O

Totally.

We vote yes.

Happy birthday!

Brutal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMPkfRjFjGU

It was definitely the broom...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMQC-OnFgP4

Aah, memories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMP8x_AAZRI

Showing your age...

What, like it's hard?

There are wins and losses...

Love is powerful.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMH_arzDXKU

Yep.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMH5S1aguIv

MOM!

An absolute certainty.

Oh boy...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMAmSbJJaYI

So many dishes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMFwjWYgVpI

Noted!

Nothing to see here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMGVv-BFCi_

Hoda and Jenna learn about the trends Gen Z has proclaimed dead

Feb. 17, 202101:44
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.