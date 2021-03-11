See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

It's almost the weekend, and whether your plans involve traveling to your favorite Home Depot or arguing with your kids over whether or not it's too cold to wear shorts, one thing's for sure: Parents really know how to party.

So we've rounded up some of the funniest moms and dads on social media, because there's no better way to end the work week than laughing along with parents who truly get us.

Grab your favorite snack and laugh along with us — just make sure to eat quietly, or your toddler will want to share.

Not all heroes wear capes.

My husband eating the bread ends like some kind of superhero. Taking one for the team. — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) March 10, 2021

Ready to meet this baby!

It's not even cold out!

I love a rogue warm day in winter because now I get to fight with my kids every day for the next month about why they can’t wear shorts to school. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) March 11, 2021

Back in the olden days...

Peeps FTW!

No matter how divided we are as a country, I’m glad we can all come together and agree that Peeps are the best Easter candy. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) March 9, 2021

Character is overrated.

Exactly!

Smart move!

There was an unattended whistle just lying in the middle of the living room floor so anyway I buried it out in the woods and now we can all move on with our lives — MumInBits (@MumInBits) March 10, 2021

#BestMomEver

Totally.

The best part about choosing to eat healthier is the 24 hours before you start. — Xennaissance Dad (@XennDad) March 10, 2021

We vote yes.

Do pandemic parenting-rules allow teens to drink soda at 6:50 a.m because I just can’t fight that battle this morning. — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) March 11, 2021

Happy birthday!

They say you’re only as old as you feel.

Well then, happy 450th birthday to me! — FakeAdultMom (@fakeadultmom) March 10, 2021

Brutal.

It was definitely the broom...

Aah, memories.

Showing your age...

Told my son "Homie don't play that" and an AARP card appeared in my wallet — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) March 9, 2021

What, like it's hard?

I wish I had the confidence of my 8yo who boldly declared she was going to teach her younger sister to read “real quick”. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) March 9, 2021

There are wins and losses...

When you have kids, you have to give up everything that gave you joy but don't worry, you get it back vicariously — Mom of Science 🔬 (@EmSlyce) March 10, 2021

Love is powerful.

Yep.

MOM!

My 6 year old: Mommy, I wish we had a puppy.



Me: I wish I was a little bit taller



Him: ...



Me: I wish I was a baller



Him: STOP



Me: I wish I had a girl who looked good I would call her



Him: MOMMY



Me: I wish I had a rabbit in a hat with a bat



Him: *screeches* — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) March 8, 2021

An absolute certainty.

Life has few guarantees, except if you have 36 dirty dishes your dishwasher will only fit 35 of them. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 9, 2021

Oh boy...

So many dishes.

Noted!

Secret to a successful marriage is to text your wife 7 times a day, and give her the shared passwords — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) March 9, 2021

Nothing to see here.