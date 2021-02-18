See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether you've spent your week scratching your head over the news that your side part isn't cool anymore or binge-watching the new Britney Spears documentary, one thing's clear: This has been a good week to lose yourself in pop culture.

And, like any week, it's also a good time to take a break from the stress of raising kids and laugh along with the funniest parents on social media this week.

We've rounded up the funniest moms and dads out there, so raise a glass to the weekend and get ready to smile.

Don't worry, we get it.

Oh well...

“You guys stop yelling in each other’s faces!” is a pretty rich thing to say to my kids, considering how much BravoTV and Jersey Shore I watch. — Mommy Meme Jeans (@mommymemejeans) February 16, 2021

Preach!

Good times!

Same.

I don’t need a therapist I need someone to come clean my baseboards — Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) February 16, 2021

Asking for a friend...

I started a cleanse to get rid of toxins five days ago, but my husband is still here what am I doing wrong? — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) February 16, 2021

It happens so fast.

Winning!

Whyyy?

Let's be honest ... most days.

Some days parenting is just a lot of waiting for bedtime. — Rebecca Needs A Coke (@MamaNeedsACoke) February 16, 2021

#FreeBritney

Be patient!

Never pay full price for a Peleton



I promise you just this morning someone’s spouse threatened to list theirs on OfferUp. Wait it out. — Deena Lang (@itsdeenalang) February 16, 2021

Prayers.

Feelin' a little bit older.

Looks familiar.

Seems legit.

Overheard my 8yo tell his little sister that when she’s older she’ll grow a baby in her tummy like mummy did and she was quiet for a minute and then said no she wouldn’t because when she grows up she’ll be a starfish — MumInBits (@MumInBits) February 16, 2021

Up before sunrise...

The. Worst.

She's ready.

Important reminder.

#ValentinesDay2021

my husband was so preoccupied with the gifts he got for the kids he forgot the roses he got me in the car and they froze and died, and for all of the above he is my favorite valentine pic.twitter.com/P7evrv316I — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 15, 2021

So thoughtful.

Today is my 33rd birthday today. My gift from my kids was that they had coffee and breakfast for me and waited a whole 30 minutes after I woke up to start arguing.



It was beautiful. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) February 17, 2021

A little bit of both.

I’m out past dark and forgot my night-time driving glasses but then I got carded buying wine. I simultaneously feel way too old and way too young. — Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) February 17, 2021

Is someone calling me?

I’m officially at an age where I can’t tell if the phone I’m hearing is mine or on television. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) February 16, 2021

Genius.

Our kids go back to school tomorrow after a couple of months of lockdown and virtual schooling. To speed up the bedtime process, my husband and I served them popsicles in the bathtub instead of at the table, and I don’t know why we didn’t think of this bedtime hack earlier. — Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) February 16, 2021

It is good pasta...

My mother in law gave me the first cookbook I ever owned, by Better Homes and Gardens, with thoughtful notes in the margins for many things she made. Tonight I feel like I defiled it by searching online for how to make “the TikTok pasta” — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) February 16, 2021

You can't handle the truth!

A Few Good Men, but just me aggressively questioning my 11 year old about her giving herself bangs — Shadenfreude5600 (@shadenfreude5) February 16, 2021

