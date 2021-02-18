IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Whether you've spent your week scratching your head over the news that your side part isn't cool anymore or binge-watching the new Britney Spears documentary, one thing's clear: This has been a good week to lose yourself in pop culture.

And, like any week, it's also a good time to take a break from the stress of raising kids and laugh along with the funniest parents on social media this week.

We've rounded up the funniest moms and dads out there, so raise a glass to the weekend and get ready to smile.

Don't worry, we get it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZNrerAbMk

Oh well...

Preach!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUY6d2Jq7h

Good times!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZdPcogDiu

Same.

Asking for a friend...

It happens so fast.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUo0WRly64

Winning!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLYfnLwgOki

Whyyy?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLU21VYAK1Q

Let's be honest ... most days.

#FreeBritney

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUiH8XlpeD

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureHere's why Britney Spears fans are fueling a #FreeBritney movement on social media

Be patient!

Prayers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUKrXZFl4t

Feelin' a little bit older.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLW53kWlfcx

Looks familiar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLULEk5rpb2

Seems legit.

Up before sunrise...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUJAD3Fk_a

The. Worst.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLXeVjGrwEP

She's ready.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLVhQdlgwC5

Important reminder.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLP9NzPgZqH

#ValentinesDay2021

So thoughtful.

A little bit of both.

Is someone calling me?

Genius.

It is good pasta...

Related

Food

FoodThis baked feta pasta dish is going viral on TikTok — so we had to try it

You can't handle the truth!

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Sheinelle Jones gets emotional reporting message for parents during pandemic

Feb. 17, 202103:05
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.