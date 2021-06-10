See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

School years are ending, summer camps are starting and moms and dads everywhere are feeling relieved as life gets slightly more normal and the pandemic seems closer to ending.

But as positive as our mindsets may be, one thing's always certain: Kids can really stress you out.

Whether your teen is neglecting to clean their room or your toddler is "complimenting" you on your arm jiggle, hang in there. It's time to start the weekend and laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents on social media.

Didn't think it through...

When we agreed to let the 13YO spend a month away from home this summer, we weren’t taking into consideration that we would have to do all his chores. — Amanda (@amanda_poops) June 7, 2021

Don't worry, I wasn't talking.

So precious.

When people ask me where I got something, my kids shout: “from amazon, of course!” and then roll their eyes



It’s beautiful how well they know me — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) June 2, 2021

Where's the lie?

Adulthood is just an endless cycle of being stressed about symptoms that are caused by stress. — Ryan With a Why (@rsf788) June 7, 2021

Not listening!

Terrifying.

There's no crying at Dollywood!

Overheard Dollywood Dad talk to kid in the bathroom:



dad: I didn't bring you all the way to dollywood so you could cry all day like you do at home. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 2, 2021

Totally.

What a little darling...

Kids are the best! Who else will poke your upper arm and yell, "IT'S SO JIGGLY!" — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) June 8, 2021

Seriously, kid?

How was that?

I once got everything on my grocery list and I’ve been chasing that high ever since. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 7, 2021

We can relate.

Hey, you've gotta survive.

So sticky.

Welcome to motherhood, where everything is sticky. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) June 7, 2021

Smart kid!

My husband tried to take a pancake out of my 9 month olds hand and his instinct was to scream and shove the entire pancake in his mouth so, maternity confirmed. — The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) June 7, 2021

Summer lovin'.

Horrible.

Guys, I feel like such a horrible mom, I asked my 11yo to smile for a picture. — SpacedMom (@copymama) June 7, 2021

Byeeeee.

We vote upset.

It's going to be great.

Pre-marriage: Hop in a car for a spontaneous camping trip.



Post-marriage: Plan a date to the new farmers market opening three weeks from now. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 7, 2021

Wow.

Good luck with that!

My child’s pet rock has a pet rock and guess who gets to carry them round in their bag all day because they can’t possibly be left at home alone — Lottie-pop 🍭 (@Lottie_Poppie) June 7, 2021

It goes so fast.

It's a good thing they're cute.

We'll help!

Apparently if you are born between 1980 and 1985 you’re considered a Geriatric Millennial, and this makes me want to take my multivitamin and bust some skulls. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 8, 2021

Sign us up!