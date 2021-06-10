IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

School years are ending, summer camps are starting and moms and dads everywhere are feeling relieved as life gets slightly more normal and the pandemic seems closer to ending.

But as positive as our mindsets may be, one thing's always certain: Kids can really stress you out.

Whether your teen is neglecting to clean their room or your toddler is "complimenting" you on your arm jiggle, hang in there. It's time to start the weekend and laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents on social media.

Didn't think it through...

Don't worry, I wasn't talking.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP4DnvXFaNz

So precious.

Where's the lie?

Not listening!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP4YKnWFQZ_

Terrifying.

There's no crying at Dollywood!

Totally.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3CXjRhXaf

What a little darling...

Seriously, kid?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3HkDVFZT2

How was that?

We can relate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3JfuOBwUo

Hey, you've gotta survive.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP0oE3WFEo-

So sticky.

Smart kid!

Summer lovin'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP03gCjlh2h

Horrible.

Byeeeee.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPy7msZJjK1

We vote upset.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPzak5HgcM9

It's going to be great.

Wow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPwBYT1lzSd

Good luck with that!

It goes so fast.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPsom4xJejE

It's a good thing they're cute.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPnnFvQlr18

We'll help!

Sign us up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPx87xQlcVb

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.