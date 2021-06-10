See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
School years are ending, summer camps are starting and moms and dads everywhere are feeling relieved as life gets slightly more normal and the pandemic seems closer to ending.
But as positive as our mindsets may be, one thing's always certain: Kids can really stress you out.
Whether your teen is neglecting to clean their room or your toddler is "complimenting" you on your arm jiggle, hang in there. It's time to start the weekend and laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents on social media.
Didn't think it through...
Don't worry, I wasn't talking.
So precious.
Where's the lie?
Not listening!
Terrifying.
There's no crying at Dollywood!
Totally.
What a little darling...
Seriously, kid?
How was that?
