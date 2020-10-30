See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
It's Halloween weekend, and we have to admit, we'll miss parents' funny posts about costumes, spookiness and trying to figure out how to celebrate the holiday during a pandemic.
But all scariness aside, there's still lots to laugh about. From social distancing with kids to the funny-but-stressful truths of marriage during quarantine, we've rounded up the funniest posts from parents on social media this week.
So grab some Halloween candy and laugh along with us — you deserve it!
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.