Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

It's Halloween weekend, and we have to admit, we'll miss parents' funny posts about costumes, spookiness and trying to figure out how to celebrate the holiday during a pandemic.

But all scariness aside, there's still lots to laugh about. From social distancing with kids to the funny-but-stressful truths of marriage during quarantine, we've rounded up the funniest posts from parents on social media this week.

So grab some Halloween candy and laugh along with us — you deserve it!

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Shudders.

No kidding...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsH81DluDD

Happy holidays!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG3i2rHgZEl

There are wasps in this house!

Steam facial, anyone?

Eek!

Way to go, guys!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG51qBOHsPd

Sign us up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG4-xqZA2IU

Nothing!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG27wNhAnrQ

See ya then!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGuuxihhga4

Move. Slowly.

I do?

Looks familiar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGxeyAynMfG

It's a holiday.

Hindsight is always 20/20.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGvtmtOFwX5

The nerve indeed!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGyXHciluan

Living on the edge, we see!

Rough day at the office?

Perfection.

Every. Single. Night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGyb36SlXVX

Whoops.

Well, hello there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGzoRshHLc3

Neither do we.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGyaPbyBafJ

#blessed

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGvAqGyAFsR

Seriously!

Built-in alarm!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG3dvv7lchN

Hoda and Jenna talk about ‘getting the giggles’ on-air

July 29, 202002:45
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.