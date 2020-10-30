See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

It's Halloween weekend, and we have to admit, we'll miss parents' funny posts about costumes, spookiness and trying to figure out how to celebrate the holiday during a pandemic.

But all scariness aside, there's still lots to laugh about. From social distancing with kids to the funny-but-stressful truths of marriage during quarantine, we've rounded up the funniest posts from parents on social media this week.

So grab some Halloween candy and laugh along with us — you deserve it!

Shudders.

The most terrifying horror movie you've ever seen, but it's just my daily life with three boys in four years. — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) October 28, 2020

No kidding...

Happy holidays!

There are wasps in this house!

My kid just told me that there’s a WAPs nest on our house, and I can’t stop laughing. — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) October 24, 2020

Steam facial, anyone?

Spa Day, but it’s just me opening the dishwasher right after it finished. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) October 24, 2020

Eek!

Way to go, guys!

Sign us up.

Nothing!

See ya then!

Move. Slowly.

One hand is trapped under my sleeping baby and I need help deciding if a saw or axe would work better to set me free without waking her up. — 👻 Nigerian Mummies Alive 🎃 (@nigerianmommy) October 24, 2020

I do?

Wedding vows should be updated to include, “Do you promise to love & cherish him even when he continues to watch loud videos on his phone after you’ve told him to turn it down?” — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) October 24, 2020

Looks familiar.

It's a holiday.

Hindsight is always 20/20.

The nerve indeed!

Living on the edge, we see!

Today I went into Starbucks and ordered a coffee in person, like some kind of daredevil. — The Dead Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) October 29, 2020

Rough day at the office?

Perfection.

My daughter said that it seems my wife and I spend all day “working on computers, watching kids, and washing dishes”, and I dare you to come up with a better definition of life as a parent — Dad on my Feet (@dad_on_my_feet) October 29, 2020

Every. Single. Night.

Whoops.

6 year old: Mommy, we live in the United States of America, right?



Me: Don’t rub it in, Son. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) October 29, 2020

Well, hello there.

Neither do we.

#blessed

Seriously!

I could never be a cult leader like who has time to make all those binders — Priscilla (@itsPKav) October 29, 2020

Built-in alarm!