See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

The weather is getting cooler and it's time for some of our favorite and most laugh-inducing family pastimes. A visit to the pumpkin patch, anyone?

Before you nearly lose your children (and your sanity) in that corn maze or attempt to carve pumpkins without destroying your kitchen, grab that pumpkin spice latte and laugh along with us as we count down some of the funniest things parents said online this week.

It'll be fun, they said.

Let’s get married & have kids so instead of trying a pumpkin beer you can stop the crying while I go back into the corn maze to find the shoe. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 6, 2020

Yes, girl!

Accurate.

Everything's fine!

No one is more determined than a woman rearranging furniture by herself. — Artificial Parent (@artificialparnt) October 8, 2020

You saw nothing!

The worst.

That feeling when your mom didn’t buy any good snacks but you realize you’re the mom now and you made your own celery and rice cake bed and need to lie on it. — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) October 7, 2020

You don't know me.

Except for you people!

My pleasure!

6: I say "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am" to my teacher



Me: You sure didn't learn those great manners from me. Where'd you learn that?



6: Chick-fil-A — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) October 6, 2020

We love the honesty.

Just planning ahead!

Dear moms of adult children,



Do they ever thank you for picking their used qtips up off of the bathroom floor?



Just don’t want to get my hopes up. — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) October 5, 2020

So true.

True.

Being a wife is really no different than being a mother.



No one is ever listening & they both lead to alcohol consumption. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) October 6, 2020

It sneaks up on you.

One minute you’re young and cool, the next minute you’re adding Bette Midler songs to your workout playlist. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) October 6, 2020

That's actually a good question, though.

We're very busy, OK?

One perk of living a busy life is that people assume you’re not answering messages because you’re being productive rather than because you’re feeling emotionally exhausted and eating ice cream sammies in your underwear. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) October 6, 2020

Say no more.

We know a good contractor.

i'm going to attempt to put up gutters on our new porch roof today. can't wait to hire someone to fix that next weekend. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) October 7, 2020

Really. You can't.

Come on, Janet.

Why do they insist on wearing shorts?

The weather is turning so I’ve swapped out my daughter’s summer outfits for cooler-weather clothes and my son’s shorts for his other shorts. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 6, 2020

Where is he?

It's hard to keep up!

Motherhood is magical.

We all got our flu shots yesterday and my 4yo has made a game out of pretending to give me a hug and pushing on the injection site. I’m so glad I went through 9 months of pregnancy and 12 hours of labor with a failed epidural for this shit. — Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) October 7, 2020

We're traumatized for you.

Sent to voicemail.

