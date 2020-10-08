Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

See the 26 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

The weather is getting cooler and it's time for some of our favorite and most laugh-inducing family pastimes. A visit to the pumpkin patch, anyone?

Before you nearly lose your children (and your sanity) in that corn maze or attempt to carve pumpkins without destroying your kitchen, grab that pumpkin spice latte and laugh along with us as we count down some of the funniest things parents said online this week.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

It'll be fun, they said.

Yes, girl!

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF2AbFNFbm3

Everything's fine!

You saw nothing!

The worst.

You don't know me.

Except for you people!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF19-h2l6S_

My pleasure!

We love the honesty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF3pSC1gYWU

Just planning ahead!

So true.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF4jVMjFnW-

True.

It sneaks up on you.

That's actually a good question, though.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF4nMwygyOs

We're very busy, OK?

Say no more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF0EVccpxf4

We know a good contractor.

Really. You can't.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF4yit1luP8

Come on, Janet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF3xZODAETo

Why do they insist on wearing shorts?

Where is he?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGDzAXelb9j

It's hard to keep up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFuwY57lhV9

Motherhood is magical.

We're traumatized for you.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF7X3htJDml

Sent to voicemail.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF4kIiMjjJ_

