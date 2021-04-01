See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether you spend your days caring for a newborn or begging your toddler to eat their dinner, parenting is full of ups and downs.

It's also rewarding... and funny.

So we've rounded up the funniest parents on the internet this week, because sometimes a laugh helps the stressful parts sting a little bit less.

Of course.

My son just told me that he LOVES the new toy trucks they got at daycare. They are his toy trucks. We donated them because he refused to play with them. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) March 26, 2021

You're not alone.

My pandemic parenting has gone from limited, controlled screen time with an educational bent to walking in on my 7yo making a TikTok hair braiding tutorial and asking if she needs my ring light and tripod. — Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) March 25, 2021

You sure do.

Parenting is fun.

Our family has a tradition of opening presents on live video so the kids can be disappointed in real time. — Join the Cult of Amy. We have cookies. #BLM (@Froschauer_AF) March 26, 2021

Not that day at all.

So touching.

Absolutely.

There's no "right time" to be a parent, but I think we can say with some certainty that a pandemic is the wrong time. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) March 25, 2021

Kids...

Today, my 4y.o grabbed my headset and said: “Look I’m Papa at work!”



He then stormed about the house shouting into his headset and I picked up the following phrases:



“I need coffee!”

“I’m late for a meeting!”

“I’m too tired!”



Basically, he accurately described my work day.. — Steve 🏳️‍🌈 (@papaneedscoffee) March 25, 2021

Only time will tell.

It's confusing.

Buzz buzz!

My 4yo's been so grumpy lately it's got me wondering if he's got murder hornet DNA somewhere in his genes. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) March 26, 2021

Get it together, Nathaniel.

Look at mine!

So true.

A list of people who never say 'goodbye' before hanging up the phone:

1. Every person on TV

2. My ten year old — N J Simmonds - WITCHES OF BARCELONA out now! (@NJSimmondsbooks) March 30, 2021

Fingers crossed.

Keep your opinion to yourself!

Where is the lie?

Terrifying...

All dads have a Fear of Missing Garbage Day. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 29, 2021

What? Never!

Time flies.

Happy 1 year anniversary to that project I was definitely going to take care of during quarantine. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 30, 2021

So it's going well?

Uh-oh.

“Dad isn’t it weird that the word chicken can mean an animal or a type of food?”



- my kid, on the verge of making a horrific realization — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) March 29, 2021

Love it.

It's that bad, huh?

I need a vacation desperately. I'm contemplating turning myself into the police for something I didn't do just to get away from my kids. — KJ Babs (@IDontSpeakWhine) April 1, 2021

Accurate!

