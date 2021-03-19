See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

We spent the past week soaking in all the glitz the Grammys had to offer — (We're looking at you, Harry Styles!) — and celebrating our second St. Patrick's Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full year into the coronavirus crisis, one thing that's kept us going is the hilarious moms and dads of the internet, who remind us time after time that parenting may be tough, but it's also really funny.

So grab your fanciest outfit and a green beer and laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents on social media.

Uh-oh.

Thoughts and prayers for my daughter who asked if she was going to have an “old belly” like me when she is a mom — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) March 15, 2021

We can't all be Harry.

Me trying to pull off an outfit from Forever 21. pic.twitter.com/JD3NUbYHqV — TheMotherOctopus (@MotherOctopusKJ) March 15, 2021

It went fast!

Brutal.

Last St. Patrick’s Day a kid in my 3rd grader’s class told everyone the leprechaun brought him a Nintendo Switch and I hate his parents so much. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 17, 2021

100%.

The serving size for mac n cheese should be measured in wooden spoons. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 15, 2021

Nice one, dad.

My teen daughters screamed when they saw Harry Styles wearing a feather boa and no shirt at the Grammys.



Which was the same reaction they had the next day when I went to the mailbox in that same combo. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) March 16, 2021

Thank you, Roblox.

Thinking of using my stimulus check to buy $1400 worth of Robux since Roblux single-handedly got my kids through the lockdown. — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) March 16, 2021

Tacos for all!

I’m officially declaring today Taco Monday. Please note that this will not affect the status of Taco Tuesday. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 15, 2021

Oh, to be young again...

Where's the lie?

The expression “I slept like a baby” should be “I slept like a man.” — SpacedMom (@copymama) March 16, 2021

Times have changed.

Me at 21: “Let’s go down to the pub at 8am and drink green beer and Guinness all day.”



Me now: “Lets watch all the House Hunters International episodes featuring Ireland.” — Dad Bits (@DadBits) March 17, 2021

We love you, teachers.

We remember those days...

My preschooler doesn’t have much to say, unless we’re in the same stall in a public restroom. Then he has A LOT to say. Loudly. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 16, 2021

Why not?

Same thing.

I’ve earned my battle stripes as a mother. They’re stretch marks, but tomato tomahhhhto. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) March 16, 2021

Congrats.

Oh dear.

No.

Is there anything scarier than hearing a million Lego pieces being poured onto the floor? — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) March 16, 2021

Yep.

This.

Everyone's a conservationist until they see a big ass spider crawling on the rug in front of them — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) March 15, 2021

Get 'em ready.

Whoa...

It's fascinating, right?

Why do kids insist on approaching every meal like they’re on an episode of fear factor? — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) March 17, 2021

Hey there, Barbie.

Trying to remember what it's like to take a shower without 30 plastic toys watching me — Mom o'Science 🔬 (@EmSlyce) March 16, 2021

Parenting is magical.

