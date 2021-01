It's a brand new year, but one thing remains the same: Parenting is hilarious.

We've rounded up posts from moms and dads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week, because as 2021 gets off to a somewhat rocky start, we're grateful for parents on the internet who share their funny thoughts and lighten our loads a bit.

So laugh along with us, and happy new year!

The nerve!

I hate it when everyone asks me what’s for dinner just because I’m the mom. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 5, 2021

Coats are so lame...

Bottoms up!

Will it ever happen?

Netflix get us.

Not to brag, but Netflix no longer asks me if I’m still watching. — Gila Pfeffer (@Gilapfeffer) January 3, 2021

Same.

It's on!

Today, I've been debating what my next tattoo will be. Then my neighbor decided to set off fireworks in the middle of the day for the 3rd day in a row.



So, teardrop tattoo it is. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) January 1, 2021

Aren't my feet cold?

Thank goodness for husbands...

I told our daughter to “spill the tea” and my husband haughtily replied, “I think you mean spill the beans,” reminding me that no matter how uncool I am, I can always count on him to be even more uncool. — Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) January 3, 2021

I'm good, thanks.

This is why we don't work out.

Here, Nipple! Here, boy!

My son is sobbing because we told him Nipple isn’t a good name for a puppy — Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) January 2, 2021

These storage bins, tho...

Seriously.

True love.

May you find someone who gives you as much attention as a dog watching a toddler eating dinner off a paper plate. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) January 5, 2021

Send him away!

Winning!

You never know...

the biggest lie anyone tells themselves is that they will need a potato masher — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) January 5, 2021

Parenthood is so rewarding.

Getting older is weird.

On my 21st birthday I danced on a bar, kissed a bunch of boys, won a glow in the dark underwear contest and got my belly button pierced at a street fair.



I’m turning 41 in 2 hours and I’m settling in to watch Downton Abbey.



Life is weird and stupid. — bipolarmommi (@KarenGiannina6) January 5, 2021

I have no idea...

A ringing endorsement!

I just got yelled at for hanging up a beige hand towel instead of a blue hand towel in case any of you were thinking of getting into a relationship. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 4, 2021

How dare you?

So true.

Such a riot.