See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Ready or not, kids are headed back to school. And, whatever form you've chosen for their schooling this year, moving back into a routine can be stressful.

It's time to laugh, so sit back and relax while we count down the funniest things parents said online this week.

It really is the best.

What’s the best part of your day and why is it the first 5 minutes after you’ve gotten your kids to bed? — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) August 29, 2020

Bless her heart.

Please. Just. Stop.

Another reworked lullaby.



Are you sleeping? Are you sleeping?

No you’re not. No you’re not.

You don’t need water. I don’t know the answer.

Please just stop. Please just stop. — Satirical Mommy (@MommySatirical) September 2, 2020

Finish your dinner!

My husband was explaining to my toddler why wasting food is like wasting money. She’s now convinced we will lose our house if she doesn’t finish her chicken nuggets so, yeah, I’ll be holding that over her head for awhile. — Mommy Needs A Cocktail (@MommyCocktail) September 2, 2020

Has anyone seen the baby?

This kid gets it.

Cheers!

He totally loves it.

My husband WFH now and every time I see him typing, I shout out, “per my last email!” or “let’s circle back!” or “that’s low hanging fruit!” He’s never responded or even looked at me, but I can tell by the red color of his ears, he’s loving it. — Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) September 2, 2020

Future party planner!

My 3yo ran into my room to announce she was having a dance party and that she needed cake, dancing music, and lots of underwear — this just goes to show she’s much more prepared for anything than I’ll ever be. — The Mommy Memeoirs (@mommymemeoirs) September 1, 2020

So which one is it?

Here's some money, kid...

When your kids are old enough to walk to the corner 7-Eleven by themselves to get slurpees, the next phase of your life begins — Divergent Mama (@divergentmama) September 1, 2020

Impressive!

Ouch!

Made it to the level of parenthood where I just plunged my hand into a pot of boiling water to salvage the cheese powder packet I accidentally dumped in with the macaroni. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 31, 2020

Don't hold it in.

My son and daughter are arguing over these little bouncy balls and my daughter keeps yelling “DON’T TOUCH MY BALLS STOP TOUCHING MY BALLS” and I’m only human how am I supposed to hold this laughter in what if I damage my spleen — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) September 1, 2020

Oof.

Oh, that's right.

Me: how do men get anything done without to do lists?



Husband: simple. We get married. — Mom Like That Podcast (@momlikethatpod) August 31, 2020

#survivalgear

Following!

Just ate frozen Reese's cups at 10pm with my protein shake and muscle recovery drink. Follow me for more helpful tips on a balanced life. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) September 1, 2020

Oh wow...

Teachers, we love you.

For 30 entire mins my son's teacher listened to him ramble about seahorses. She seemed engaged the whole time. Meanwhile, I sat there wondering why anyone would willingly sign up to take care of other people's kids.



God bless teachers. God bless them SO HARD! — Christina Crawford (@mommy_dopest) September 1, 2020

Pants on fire!

No more.

Accurate.

Such a fun game.

I'm playing a game with my kids called "Mommy needs to close her eyes because she's very tired," and I am killing it. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) August 28, 2020

A true poem.

Every time a parent’s sleep is near, a thirsty child must first appear — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) August 30, 2020

So. Many. Tears.

