See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Ready or not, kids are headed back to school. And, whatever form you've chosen for their schooling this year, moving back into a routine can be stressful.

It's time to laugh, so sit back and relax while we count down the funniest things parents said online this week.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

It really is the best.

Bless her heart.

Please. Just. Stop.

Finish your dinner!

Has anyone seen the baby?

This kid gets it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CET9XAFAdGq

Cheers!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEhDvd-H0W7

He totally loves it.

Future party planner!

So which one is it?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CErK0i9hqrx

Here's some money, kid...

Impressive!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEl3I0ggyMN

Ouch!

Don't hold it in.

Oof.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEnZ91JgO8G

Oh, that's right.

#survivalgear

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEjeXyPliep

Following!

Oh wow...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEfOg6alYO6

Teachers, we love you.

Pants on fire!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEmpi-1gcB4

No more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEhu7ELJiEt

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEo99__DjuI

Such a fun game.

A true poem.

So. Many. Tears.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEmJy6QnLPz

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.