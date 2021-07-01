See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Summer is here, and so are family vacations.

And, while it's great to make special memories together as a family, vacations bring their own share of parenting stresses, toddler meltdowns and spats with your spouse. Luckily, the funny moms and dads of the internet know how to handle vacay mishaps and take to the internet to share their hilarious musings about the magic of summertime travel.

So laugh along with us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week. If you haven't taken a summer trip yet, worry not, there's plenty of parenting humor going on at home, too.

Where's the lie?

Rude!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQuAp6BMgwz

How's that headache feeling?

Wise words.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQue8SOHTvT

So it went well?

Makin' it rain!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQtApFwD4Rf

We hate the eye dentist.

So true!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQruic7rXtw

So buttery...

Asking for a friend?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQhbAHwMvNu

Pro mom move.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQrjIMRgBhu

Be very very quiet.

A miracle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQqeinXLZV9

The very reason.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQizqsrAJwl

That's a great vintage.

Broccoli brownies, anyone?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQoH-Rts9yJ

Workin' 9 to 5...

Us too!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQjIdZSMaFl

Not today!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQoqZNFMo2O

We love a good dad joke.

What. Have. We. Done?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQocVJMsJ8n

Oh no...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQlgoQNsLeC

Mmm, Oreo water.

No in-between.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQolaVugcQ6

