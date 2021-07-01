See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

Summer is here, and so are family vacations.

And, while it's great to make special memories together as a family, vacations bring their own share of parenting stresses, toddler meltdowns and spats with your spouse. Luckily, the funny moms and dads of the internet know how to handle vacay mishaps and take to the internet to share their hilarious musings about the magic of summertime travel.

So laugh along with us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week. If you haven't taken a summer trip yet, worry not, there's plenty of parenting humor going on at home, too.

Where's the lie?

Vacationing with kids just means that you get to replace the toilet paper roll 2 times a day in a different city. — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) June 30, 2021

Rude!

How's that headache feeling?

My 4yo just found the tambourine again. Send help. — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) June 28, 2021

Wise words.

So it went well?

Yesterday we took the kids to an amusement park and it’s such a relief to have that dark chapter of our lives behind us. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) June 29, 2021

Makin' it rain!

We hate the eye dentist.

My kids are playing grown-up. From what I can tell, it involves running around yelling "I'm late for work!" and going to the eye-dentist — meghan (@deloisivete) June 28, 2021

So true!

So buttery...

The greatest therapist I ever had was a loaf of garlic bread. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 28, 2021

Asking for a friend?

Pro mom move.

Be very very quiet.

"I'M STILL A BADASS" I whisper, tiptoeing around the house so I don't wake my terrifying children — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) June 28, 2021

A miracle.

The very reason.

That's a great vintage.

This wine tastes like I don’t even have 4 kids & a husband waiting for me to make dinner. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 30, 2021

Broccoli brownies, anyone?

Workin' 9 to 5...

Guys pray for my wife. Nothing's wrong with her she's just taking 3 kids to Dollywood by herself tomorrow. Ok maybe something's wrong with her. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 30, 2021

Us too!

Not today!

We love a good dad joke.

I invented a gun that fires strawberries, but it keeps getting jammed. — Dad to the bone (@MirrorAdvice) June 29, 2021

What. Have. We. Done?

Oh no...

Mmm, Oreo water.

Kids are so stupid one minute they’ll criticize your gourmet cooking and then go on to dip their Oreos in water — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 29, 2021

No in-between.