See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Terri Peters

If you know all the words to kid versions of adult songs or often lose things that you later realize are in your hand, you just may have reached peak adulthood.

Throw in some unruly toddlers and a spouse that's constantly chewing too loudly and you've got the recipe for a typical day in the life of a parent.

Sure, things can get wild sometimes, but at the end of the day, there's nothing we'd rather laugh about than the lives we've built with our families.

So crack up with us as we count down the funniest moms and dads on social media this week.

It's good to have dreams

Where is the lie?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNshhAWh1dY

Look out!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN0fERUA5_O

Pro move

100%

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNw83cJlpur

Oh what fun!

We respectfully decline

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN3oq8PF8Xg

You can't win

A summer classic

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN0F_6RN9cA

It was a great time

That'll teach 'em!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1Xg6GADS8

Kids Bop "Old Town Road" is our jam

Go! Away!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNz0dh5lqh5

Heartbreaking

Wait, what?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNxVGldliut

I need space

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNvCf7IgT8G

Figure it out

Brilliant

Just a little awkward...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNydcwZJ_sq

Basically

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNz3dyMBGL6

Yes please

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNyjmkCFvHy

So. Annoying.

Sending positive vibes

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN0cFN4gk30

So it's going well?

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.