See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

If you know all the words to kid versions of adult songs or often lose things that you later realize are in your hand, you just may have reached peak adulthood.

Throw in some unruly toddlers and a spouse that's constantly chewing too loudly and you've got the recipe for a typical day in the life of a parent.

Sure, things can get wild sometimes, but at the end of the day, there's nothing we'd rather laugh about than the lives we've built with our families.

So crack up with us as we count down the funniest moms and dads on social media this week.

It's good to have dreams

One day I’ll be a mom who gets all of the laundry washed, dried & folded all in the same day. But not today. Definitely not tomorrow either. — MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) April 19, 2021

Where is the lie?

Look out!

Pro move

I asked my son to take the garbage out. He said that he was on the phone, so I locked his phone. Guess who took the garbage out exactly 1 minute later.



Follow me for more parenting advice. — KJ Babs (@IDontSpeakWhine) April 19, 2021

100%

Oh what fun!

Fun fact: when your kid starts banging on random shit and asks you to guess what song they’re playing, it’s always Jingle Bells. — The Mommy Memeoirs (@mommymemeoirs) April 19, 2021

We respectfully decline

You can't win

Kids are confusing. 9 crafts a doll-sized laundry hamper out of a toilet paper roll and wants a parade in her honor but when I point out the actual one she never uses I’m just “ruining everything again.” — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) April 19, 2021

A summer classic

It was a great time

After explaining umbilical cords to my 6-year-old:



“So Daddy got to cut the cord? Is that because you got to have all the other fun while I was being born?”



The kid was 9lbs 8oz... — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) April 19, 2021

That'll teach 'em!

Kids Bop "Old Town Road" is our jam

peak parenting is gushing about tolerable versions of kids songs to other parents — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) April 19, 2021

Go! Away!

Heartbreaking

Me: Why are you sad?



4: I want ice cream, but I don’t have ice cream



Me: That is sad — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) April 18, 2021

Wait, what?

I need space

Figure it out

My 3yo would like to hear the wawawawa song with the white people with the orange heads so someone please find it thx — Xennaissance Dad (@XennDad) April 19, 2021

Brilliant

Thinking about setting up Costco sample stations around the house to keep the kids busy and fed — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) April 19, 2021

Just a little awkward...

Basically

Yes please

So. Annoying.

Tested positive for rage after my husband started chewing — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) April 19, 2021

Sending positive vibes

So it's going well?

My kids are currently watching the same tv show on two different screens in the same room because they could not agree on the episode and I guess I’m saying tell me the wheels have come off screen time without saying the wheels have come off screen time — Jessica Grose (@JessGrose) April 19, 2021

