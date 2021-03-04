See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether we're laughing our way through the indignities of pregnancy or embarrassing our moody teenagers on their way to school, a key parenting strategy is to keep a sense of humor.

And, a year into the coronavirus pandemic, we can honestly say part of how we've handled the stresses of the last 12 months is by cracking up along with the funny parents of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, who have made us feel less alone by sharing their witty posts.

This week, we've rounded up some of the funniest parents on the internet, so laugh along with us as we head into the weekend.

So rare.

Love those rare days when your kid can just go to elementary school without having to dress up as something. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 1, 2021

Isn't it obvious?

Can we get doctors to stop asking us if we are stressed?



We all know the answer. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) March 1, 2021

Tread lightly!

It's back!

We were misled.

90’s R&B music videos led me to believe there’d be a lot more hot, shirtless men walking past me and giving me sultry looks in slow motion — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) March 1, 2021

You're a good friend.

Every. Single. Time.

Everything's fine.

How dare he?

told my husband I was going to start eating healthy again and he went and bought girl scout cookies like someone who doesn’t value his life — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 28, 2021

Scary.

Pro tip!

Nothing to see here...

Savage!

If you see me at school drop off in a hairnet, robe and Walmart mumu, yelling, “goodbye, my little sweetiekums,” just know that my oldest has mouthing off lately and I’m as shameless as I am savage. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) March 1, 2021

So true.

#MomLife

Welcome to pregnancy. The taste of your own mouth can make you gag and throw up. — Your Mom (@modernmomese) March 2, 2021

We heard that!

If your partner leaves an empty package of Oreos on the counter, pick it up and hold it to your ear. It sounds just like the rustling of divorce papers. — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) March 3, 2021

It is what it is.

It's how you know they mean it...

Dads love temporarily adjusting the rear view mirror so that they can look you in the eyes while they scold you — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) March 2, 2021

Same.

Makes sense.

Listen here...

Me: I’ll never be like my parents



Also me: If you kids don’t stop fighting, I’ll pull this car over and you can walk home! — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) March 3, 2021

Bring enough to share!

At the age where it’s considered rude to pull out a bottle of ibuprofen if you don’t have enough for everyone. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 3, 2021

Impressive.

Kinda creepy...but cute.

My 5YO lost her first tooth and is very certain that the tooth fairy will give it to an old lady who really needs it — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) March 4, 2021

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.