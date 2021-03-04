IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Terri Peters

Whether we're laughing our way through the indignities of pregnancy or embarrassing our moody teenagers on their way to school, a key parenting strategy is to keep a sense of humor.

And, a year into the coronavirus pandemic, we can honestly say part of how we've handled the stresses of the last 12 months is by cracking up along with the funny parents of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, who have made us feel less alone by sharing their witty posts.

This week, we've rounded up some of the funniest parents on the internet, so laugh along with us as we head into the weekend.

So rare.

Isn't it obvious?

Tread lightly!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL8LJD_BgPX

It's back!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL-W14yJyvE

We were misled.

You're a good friend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL9pazoALLY

Every. Single. Time.

Everything's fine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL72AOjgZzl

How dare he?

Scary.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL8vetUAEss

Pro tip!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL6yEGel_ap

Nothing to see here...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL8RsO7AKIb

Savage!

So true.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLvaA1HgC7N

#MomLife

We heard that!

It is what it is.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLzDvGtrdB9

It's how you know they mean it...

Same.

Makes sense.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL5UrDYgpEb

Listen here...

Bring enough to share!

Impressive.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL6hJGPr_sy

Kinda creepy...but cute.

