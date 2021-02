January may have seemed to last for an entire year, but we're finally to February and things are ... as stressful as ever. Between virtual learning, navigating a pandemic and trying to show our partners a little extra love for Valentine's Day, it's OK to feel stretched a little bit thin.

We all deserve a laugh, so show yourself some love by curling up with a glass of wine or a mug of tea and crack up along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents on social media.

Mmm, snacks.

I found somewhere better than the closet to hide. The pantry. There’s snacks here. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 3, 2021

Sounds romantic!

Me: What are we doing for Valentine’s Day?



My Husband: Raising three kids — Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) February 3, 2021

Oh, honey.

#PawPatrolProblems

Thin Mints, anyone?

Me: It’s time to lose my quarantine 15.



Girl Scouts: Hold my cookies. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) February 2, 2021

Everything's fine.

#Adulting

It's cool.

It's ok if you don't appreciate my tweets. I'm a mom, so I'm used to being unappreciated. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) February 3, 2021

Totally under control.

It's been a tough year so far.

Seriously!

So lucky...

Whyyyy?

Is it loud in here?

i scream

you scream

we all scream



~ my kids' mission statement — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) February 3, 2021

Bless her heart.

Whatever works.

Yes.

When you ask your husband to get you M&Ms from the supermarket but then say actually maybe not because I’ll just eat them all and get fat and then he comes back from the supermarket without your M&Ms is it irreconcilable differences on the divorce papers? — MumInBits (@MumInBits) February 3, 2021

There's. Nothing. Better.

You're a good mom.

Math is fun.

If you want to see a mom lose her ever loving mind come watch me teacher my daughter Algebra. — bipolarmommi (@KarenGiannina6) February 3, 2021

We see you.

We've been here before...

Definitely.

Ew.