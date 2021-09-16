See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

Parenting is fun. In what other role can you use the bathroom while your toddler cries at the door to be held? And where else can you spend your day slightly sleep-deprived because your little ones decided to wake up thirsty at 2 a.m.?

While there are rewarding parts, too, the easiest way to cope with the stressful parts of life in the parent-hood is to laugh. So we've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on the internet.

Join us as we share some of the funniest musings shared by parents on social media this week.

This is only learned from experience.

Secret to peaceful parenting is to never tell your child the plans for the day — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 16, 2021

How does it feel, kid?

She's smart!

My 4 year old just asked me If i could “connect her iPad to WiFi so she doesn’t whine”, and I feel like she already understands the art of setting expectations. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) September 10, 2021

Yes!

why can’t there be a school picture package with only 1 big picture and 3 medium ones? has anyone in existence used up 52 wallet sized pics of their kids? — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) September 15, 2021

Whaaat?

So much fun.

Toddlers are fun because they’re always awake to party at 2am — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) September 15, 2021

Definitely kids.

Been feeling a little moody and run down lately, so I googled my symptoms to see what I might have.



It’s kids. I have kids. — Mama Needs A Coke (@MamaNeedsACoke) September 15, 2021

Looks familiar!

Poor Alexa...

My twins spent half the morning asking Alexa to play peppa pig songs and when they finally walked away Alexa begged me to put her in a dark room with a bottle of wine — MumInBits (@MumInBits) September 15, 2021

Same.

And they tell everyone about it!

Kids are fun because they never forget every time you swore in their presence. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) September 16, 2021

Terrifying.

Strike fear into the heart of your teen by telling them that you want to hang out while they have friends over. — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) September 15, 2021

Yep.

Hahaha...

Whenever I’m sad, I think about the time my husband went to urgicare thinking he had appendicitis, but it just turned out to be gas. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) September 15, 2021

If parenting was summed up in a tweet...

I was eating sunflower seeds when I noticed they were not salted. Then I noticed they were a bit damp which made me realize that my kid had been licking the salt off and putting the seeds back in the bag. — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) September 15, 2021

Just curious.

A friendly reminder.

Parents: It's about to be open-window season again. Just a friendly reminder for when your kids aren't listening — Satirical Mommy (@SatiricalMommy) September 16, 2021

Sounds familiar.

Aww.

Just had a heart-to-heart with my 6yo about school today & at the end she looked up at me sweetly & said, “Okay, Mommy - but why are your eyebrows uneven?” — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) September 15, 2021

No kidding.

At least SOME boundaries.

Dear 1yo, I cannot, I will not hold you while I'm on the toilet. We have to have SOME boundaries. — 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) September 16, 2021

That's fair.

I've made a huge mistake.

I’ve said some terrible things I’m not proud of but nothing I regret more than “yes I’d love to come your gender reveal party.” — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) September 16, 2021

