See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether it's a little white lie about the desserts we've hidden away for later or the graceful way we handle those embarrassing things our toddlers say in public, parents are pretty good at dealing with the hurdles our kids throw at us.

But even on the most stressful days of parenthood, it's important to laugh and remember that we're not in this alone. And to prove it, we've rounded up this week's funniest moms and dads on the internet.

So join us as we count down the most relatable and laugh-worthy parenting posts on social media this week.

Mom?

I wish I loved anything as much as my kids love asking me questions through the closed bathroom door. — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) September 7, 2021

Sat down and cried today...

It's a tight fit in here!

It has been zero days since I’ve been kicked in the ribs while I slept by a child who claims to love me. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) September 6, 2021

Ice cream? What ice cream?

Priorities.

I asked my toddler what she likes best about her new preschool class and she said ‘the snacks’ so I think I’ve done a pretty good job teaching her what’s important in life — Lottie-pop 🍭 (@Lottie_Poppie) September 6, 2021

Fingers crossed!

Gotta love 'em.

“Thank you for telling me not to do that. I will now go ahead and do that.”



- Toddlers — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) September 5, 2021

We like it.

Solid plan.

The thing about taking multiple kids to the park is it’s hard keeping track of them all so you just have to pick your favourite and watch that one — MumInBits (@MumInBits) September 6, 2021

Seriously!

You look so pretty!

My daughter asked me why I’m all dressed up. I’m wearing jeans and a tee shirt. — Mama Needs A Coke (@MamaNeedsACoke) September 6, 2021

So embarrassing.

Just wondering...

Mom: *falls down a flight of stairs, breaks multiple bones, gets placed in a medically-induced coma*



Dad (whispering): What time do the kids need to be at school? — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) September 6, 2021

It would.

Fa la la la la!

Oh we haven't started playing Christmas music in this house, we are STILL playing Christmas music — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) September 7, 2021

Rest in peace, buddy.

Are we?

With COVID are we still doing the 5 second rule or no? — Yard Dad (@IAmYardDad) September 7, 2021

I know this now.

Just go with it.

My wife is blasting Christmas music in September. This wasn't in the wedding vows. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) September 7, 2021

We love to see it.

ive already had cider donuts and four pumpkin espresso drinks im not messing around this year — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) September 8, 2021

It's never-ending.

Get it together.

Wives only want one thing and it’s for you to open your eyes man because your keys are literally right there in front of your face — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) September 8, 2021

#MomLife

I flexed on my kids by locking the door while I was in the bathroom. They flexed back by FaceTiming me from the iPad while I was in there. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) September 8, 2021

