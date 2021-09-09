IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Terri Peters

Whether it's a little white lie about the desserts we've hidden away for later or the graceful way we handle those embarrassing things our toddlers say in public, parents are pretty good at dealing with the hurdles our kids throw at us.

But even on the most stressful days of parenthood, it's important to laugh and remember that we're not in this alone. And to prove it, we've rounded up this week's funniest moms and dads on the internet.

So join us as we count down the most relatable and laugh-worthy parenting posts on social media this week.

Mom?

Sat down and cried today...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CThhPzPrzkV

It's a tight fit in here!

Ice cream? What ice cream?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTlR1GfMjPL

Priorities.

Fingers crossed!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTlLzN-NeiA

Gotta love 'em.

We like it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTlH_hSLcbm

Solid plan.

Seriously!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTj3I3gAup8

You look so pretty!

So embarrassing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTiNYMMAlaQ

Just wondering...

It would.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CThS2HOgupO

Fa la la la la!

Rest in peace, buddy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTfn6zfF7O8

Are we?

I know this now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTdU5inMWfw

Just go with it.

We love to see it.

It's never-ending.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTVao61v_8I

Get it together.

#MomLife

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.