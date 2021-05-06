See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

It's Mother's Day weekend, and we want to say thank you to all the moms who make us laugh week after week. And, we should probably thank the dads and kids who give mom plenty of good material to work with as they post their hilarious thoughts about parenting on social media.

Without all of you, we'd laugh a lot less.

This week, we've rounded up some of the most laugh-worthy posts from the parents of the internet, so smile along with us as we salute those moms and dads who remind us week after week that we're all in this together.

Seriously.

I wish I loved anything as much as my husband loves talking about his pressure washer. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) May 3, 2021

Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes!

I am a gay dad and what has happened is my 4yo, out of nowhere, just asked me how many minutes there are in a year. — Joseph Rezek (@RezekJoe) May 5, 2021

So glamorous.

All lies.

Chillax, Mom!

I want my son to write freely and creatively, but I also don’t want him using the word chillax in a paper about Julius Caesar. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 3, 2021

Don't try to make sense of it.

My daughter just challenged me to a water balloon fight but I’m not allowed to get her wet, which explains everything you need to know about doing any activity with a 9 y/o girl. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) May 2, 2021

Worry about yourself!

Oh, grandma.

Uh-oh...

“Let’s play! But go put on a helmet so you don’t get punched in the face.” - 6 y/o to 4 y/o at 7:13 AM... — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) May 4, 2021

Every. Time.

That's one scary billboard!

great now my kids think they come from billboards in the woods pic.twitter.com/cCpe4ygLl1 — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 3, 2021

Accurate.

They gotta know...

Hot dads in your area want to know what products you be using on that lawn. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 4, 2021

Dad level 100.

I have lawn shoes. Just for mowing. Because ... I’m a dad. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) May 3, 2021

Truth.

Happy cinco de you have kids now so probably just making some tacos at home. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 5, 2021

Looks familiar!

The battle begins...

Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing.



Now comes the fight over who gets custody of Clippy. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 4, 2021

Hope everything's OK!

Why though?

My husband be like: “hey, honey, come here and fall in love with this absolutely gorgeous house we’ll never ever be able to afford.” — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) May 5, 2021

Sounds about right.

When picking baby names my husband and I each made a list of 10 names and then pretended to look at his before throwing it away and working off mine — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) May 2, 2021

So many lessons...

It's so easy!

Gotta keep it fair.