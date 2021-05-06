See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
It's Mother's Day weekend, and we want to say thank you to all the moms who make us laugh week after week. And, we should probably thank the dads and kids who give mom plenty of good material to work with as they post their hilarious thoughts about parenting on social media.
Without all of you, we'd laugh a lot less.
This week, we've rounded up some of the most laugh-worthy posts from the parents of the internet, so smile along with us as we salute those moms and dads who remind us week after week that we're all in this together.