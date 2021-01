Another week into 2021, another week of hilarious parenting posts from the funniest moms and dads on the internet.

It's almost the weekend, so celebrate making it through another week and laugh along with us as we count down all of the parents who made us LOL this week.

Every. Single. Time.

I’m suspicious every single time I hear my kids run water. — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) January 14, 2021

Wait, what?

Celebrate the small wins.

My daughter just admitted that it “doesn’t hurt THAT bad” when I brush her hair and I’m gonna be riding this high for the rest of the week. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) January 11, 2021

I can and I will!

Seriously.

Oh, Harry...

Seriously, how?

My friend told me her kids don’t get dessert every night which really confused me. Like, what does she use to bribe them to eat their dinner?! — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) January 14, 2021

That was a good day.

One time I put a fitted sheet on correctly the first time. I think about that a lot. — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) January 14, 2021

Poor baby...

Pro tip!

I don’t know who needs to hear this but take the meat out of the freezer to thaw for tomorrow — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) January 10, 2021

Sounds about right.

What did he say?

Asked a rival dad if he wanted to help me chop firewood and keep some or if he was good with his little bags of wood from the gas station. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 10, 2021

Yes!

Ours, too.

Messy? What's that?

Oops!

9 just reminded me that Santa was supposed to bring a PS5 at Christmas. 🤦‍♂️ — DadInGeorgia 💙😷 (@clashley1976) January 10, 2021

So bittersweet.

Our beloved sitter left for college and we're devastated. I'm all for people bettering themselves....just not MY babysitter. — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) January 14, 2021

That was a close one.

I couldn’t decide if I wanted bangs or not so I cut bangs for my daughter and she looks awful. Dodged a bullet there. — Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) January 14, 2021

Bonjour!

Get with it, dad!

Me: I thought you said you were taking these boxes to the garage



My Husband: Yeah, at some point



Our 7 YO, from the other room: That means she wants you to do it now! — Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) January 13, 2021

#momlife

I’m wearing a Nirvana tshirt and a scrunchie in my hair but also made sure to apply my vitamin c serum and sunscreen this morning is this my midlife crisis — Vision Bored, Hype Girl (@VisionBored1) January 14, 2021

So hot.

My husband and I do this role play where I tell him the things that need to be fixed around the house and he pretends it’s his first time hearing this. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 14, 2021

Mommy rules!