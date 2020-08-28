At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

After all, if we can't joke about the stresses of distance learning, masks in the classroom and continued quarantines, we may go crazy.

Whether you're finishing up a week of online schooling or looking forward to having your kids home from school for the weekend, we've rounded up some of the funniest posts on social media this week to help you get in a cheerful mood.

So. True.

Sunday Scaries hit different when you have to work AND teach your kid third grade on Monday. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 24, 2020

Depends on the day...

Some days, you’re certain your kids will grow into amazing, creative people who’ll take over the world.



Other days, they burst into your bedroom screaming, naked, with drawings all over their bodies and you’re sure they’ll wind up burning down a small city.



It’s a toss up. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) August 23, 2020

It's fine. Everything's fine.

Accurate.

All mommy, all the time.

The endless chanting of ‘mommy’ by my kids is definitely the song that never ends. It just goes on and on my friends! — Nigerian Mommy (@nigerianmommy) August 23, 2020

We've got this!

It went really well!

Here we are, indeed.

I had no idea parenting would turn me into the kind of person that thanks their 4yo for peeing in the toilet but here we are. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) August 23, 2020

Good answer!

Parenting level: Expert.

It's a solid suggestion.

Has anyone tried dipping 2020 in ranch? — Virginia McMurdo (@VirginiaMcMurdo) August 24, 2020

How did we survive?

Watching Lost with the kids and explaining to them that back in our day we had to wait a whole week to watch the next episode. — Author Abby Jimenez (@AuthorAbbyJim) August 28, 2020

Who could have done it?

Stay back!

Any kind, really!

What wine pairs well with Common Core math? — Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 24, 2020

Good to know!

Sending prayers.

Wanna hang out?

Parenthood's always changing.

Graduating from a baby booger sucker to your own finger is one of life’s most underrated rite of passages. — Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) August 20, 2020

Sounds legit to us!

Whoa.

Aww, thanks for noticing!

