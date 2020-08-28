Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

After all, if we can't joke about the stresses of distance learning, masks in the classroom and continued quarantines, we may go crazy.

Whether you're finishing up a week of online schooling or looking forward to having your kids home from school for the weekend, we've rounded up some of the funniest posts on social media this week to help you get in a cheerful mood.

So. True.

Depends on the day...

It's fine. Everything's fine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEVZ6kujlm5

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEPtm5-jfz7

All mommy, all the time.

We've got this!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEQPB3eliUm

It went really well!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEXwPd8l_vL

Here we are, indeed.

Good answer!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEUSDOElaxe

Parenting level: Expert.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEWp7jrFCd3

It's a solid suggestion.

How did we survive?

Who could have done it?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEXphCTFiex

You're savage, Facebook!

Stay back!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEZFq5klBF2

Any kind, really!

Good to know!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEPBqzYns-e

Sending prayers.

Wanna hang out?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEXf9uzFaoF

Parenthood's always changing.

Sounds legit to us!

Whoa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEIYkb-DAWP

Aww, thanks for noticing!

