See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

Congratulations, we all made it through Thanksgiving! Now it's time for the real fun to begin. And by that we mean mall meltdowns and snow storms.

Whether your child is screaming on Santa's lap or losing a glove for the hundredth time, it's important to laugh and remember that we're not in this alone. And to prove it, we've rounded up this week's funniest moms and dads on the internet.

So join us as we count down the most relatable and laugh-worthy parenting posts on social media this week. And don't forget — it's the most wonderful time of the year.

1. It's all in the details.

2. This is a job for hand sanitizer.

My 6-year-old washed his hands.



Things that are wet: sink, mirror, towel, floor, hairbrush, bath mat, toothpaste tube, 2nd towel, Barbie doll



Things that are not wet: his hands — Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 29, 2021

3. Who else has 1/4 of the their tree decorated?

4. This is not a drill.

5. Well played.

6. Just wait until he finds out what being an adult entails.

7. 'Tis the season.

8. Best to allot an extra 30 minutes for this activity.

You will never know the struggle of parenthood until you ask your kids to PUT THEIR SHOES ON. — @loveyou.memeit (@LMemeit) November 29, 2021

9. At least you know where you stand?

10. The truth hurts.

11. She might be on to something.

ok what if we just never tell our kids about the tooth fairy and then the knowledge dies with us — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) November 30, 2021

12. We're sick of this place.

my 4yo asked me if we could go to someone else’s house because he says we go to our house a lot — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) November 30, 2021

13. It's that time of year when everyone loses a glove.

14. It's the naughty list for anyone who gets my kid a LEGO set.

15. Do we get an Olympic medal for this?

To all my fellow winter climate parents currently experiencing the shitshow of getting kids’ snowsuits on in the morning, I salute you. — Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) November 30, 2021

16. Parenting goals = unlocked.

My son wouldn’t stop eating my women’s gummy multivitamins so I told him if he kept eating them he’d grow boobs and he never ate one again. I think I’m ready to write a parenting book now. — Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) November 29, 2021

17. A+ for honesty.

18. Fine, just be cold.

19. When does it end?

People think Mt. Everest is the tallest mountain in the world, but did you know it's actually the mountain of papers my kids bring home from school every day? — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) November 30, 2021

20. Same.

21. Weekly holidays should be a thing.

22. No shame here.

Newborns are hard core. It takes a lot of self confidence to look someone directly in the eye and loudly poop your pants without batting an eye. — Leah B. Gilliam, MD (@DrGRuralMD) November 30, 2021

