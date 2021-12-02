See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
Congratulations, we all made it through Thanksgiving! Now it's time for the real fun to begin. And by that we mean mall meltdowns and snow storms.
Whether your child is screaming on Santa's lap or losing a glove for the hundredth time, it's important to laugh and remember that we're not in this alone. And to prove it, we've rounded up this week's funniest moms and dads on the internet.
So join us as we count down the most relatable and laugh-worthy parenting posts on social media this week. And don't forget — it's the most wonderful time of the year.
1. It's all in the details.
2. This is a job for hand sanitizer.
3. Who else has 1/4 of the their tree decorated?
4. This is not a drill.
5. Well played.
6. Just wait until he finds out what being an adult entails.
7. 'Tis the season.
8. Best to allot an extra 30 minutes for this activity.
9. At least you know where you stand?
10. The truth hurts.
11. She might be on to something.
12. We're sick of this place.
13. It's that time of year when everyone loses a glove.
14. It's the naughty list for anyone who gets my kid a LEGO set.
15. Do we get an Olympic medal for this?
16. Parenting goals = unlocked.
17. A+ for honesty.
18. Fine, just be cold.
19. When does it end?
20. Same.
21. Weekly holidays should be a thing.
22. No shame here.
Related: