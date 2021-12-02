IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Congratulations, we all made it through Thanksgiving! Now it's time for the real fun to begin. And by that we mean mall meltdowns and snow storms.

Whether your child is screaming on Santa's lap or losing a glove for the hundredth time, it's important to laugh and remember that we're not in this alone. And to prove it, we've rounded up this week's funniest moms and dads on the internet.

So join us as we count down the most relatable and laugh-worthy parenting posts on social media this week. And don't forget — it's the most wonderful time of the year.

1. It's all in the details.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW1vl_YMbeY

2. This is a job for hand sanitizer.

3. Who else has 1/4 of the their tree decorated?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWysweBu93n

4. This is not a drill.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWx_BEslUFA

5. Well played.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWx90qdsYyT

6. Just wait until he finds out what being an adult entails.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWWyneSAAD9

7. 'Tis the season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW1SJrLhm-n

8. Best to allot an extra 30 minutes for this activity.

9. At least you know where you stand?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW4KSM6vkK_

Related

Parents

ParentsHere are 23 more of the funniest parents on social media

10. The truth hurts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW17AsRoEXe

11. She might be on to something.

12. We're sick of this place.

13. It's that time of year when everyone loses a glove.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWz8DzXB4O-

14. It's the naughty list for anyone who gets my kid a LEGO set.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW15rXYgWeF

15. Do we get an Olympic medal for this?

16. Parenting goals = unlocked.

17. A+ for honesty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW4UfeBM6CY

18. Fine, just be cold.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW4Ar-8lU-Z

19. When does it end?

20. Same.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW3JR4YF0YQ

21. Weekly holidays should be a thing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW1qbL7sMvM

22. No shame here.

Related

Parents

ParentsLaugh along with 19 more funny parents on social media

Related:

Mom Truths: What moms really want for Christmas

Dec. 21, 201701:37
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.