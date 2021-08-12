See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether you're squeezing the last few drops out of summer vacation or you're elbows deep in back-to-school emails, we want you to know we're right there with you.

And, when the going gets stressful, parents get laughing, because what else is there to do?

So join us as we count down this week's funniest moms and dads on social media. Because sometimes, a smile and the thought that you're not the only one are the only things that will get you through a week in the parent hood.

Here they come!

I put my phone down for an hour and missed 67 back-to-school emails. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 9, 2021

It's too early for this...

Truth.

Parenting is 85% lack of sleep and 25% caffeine — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) August 9, 2021

Those were the days.

That'll get her!

Flex on your kid by telling people she’s five instead of five and a half. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) August 8, 2021

Seems suspicious.

Making memories!

Eight hours in to our family vacation and I’ve only said “stop being an asshole” six times so off to a great start. — Sweet Momissa 🪁 (@sweetmomissa) August 8, 2021

Now he gets it.

So sweet.

4yo: mommy I wish I was you so I could have some BIG boobs



...and just like that mommy had a new favorite child — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) August 9, 2021

We're right there with you!

Just in time for Halloween.

My transformation to bitter divorcee is not complete until the neighborhood children speculate that I'm a witch — McErin☘ (@colleen_eileen) August 9, 2021

That's not how I remember it...

Speaking from experience?

Hell hath no fury like a mother who’s child wakes up cause her husband dropped a large pot — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) August 8, 2021

I'm dead inside.

Could be either...

Did I just brush my daughters hair or did I just perform an exorcism? — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) August 9, 2021

No kidding!

Way to mess with their heads!

The kids saw me eat a brownie before dinner and long story short, I've cast the family into a period of infinite darkness. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) August 9, 2021

Have kids, they said...

Buckle up, buttercup!

8: mom do you have ANY idea how rare circles are in minecraft?



me: no but i have a bad feeling you’re about to spend a really long time telling me — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) August 9, 2021

We'd pay to see that.

My 6 y/o in a Mr. Incredible costume is play fighting with a friend in a Darth Vader costume and this is the best movie I’ve seen in a long time. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) August 11, 2021

Parenting is magical.

Potty training is like a treasure hunt where the prize is finding the puddle of pee before you accidentally sit in it — Lottie-pop 🍭 (@Lottie_Poppie) August 11, 2021

It's almost our turn.

I remember the sheer terror of going out in public with my parents and I'm so excited to pay that forward someday — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) August 11, 2021

