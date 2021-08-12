IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: These game-changing accessories will elevate your day to day

See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Whether you're squeezing the last few drops out of summer vacation or you're elbows deep in back-to-school emails, we want you to know we're right there with you.

And, when the going gets stressful, parents get laughing, because what else is there to do?

So join us as we count down this week's funniest moms and dads on social media. Because sometimes, a smile and the thought that you're not the only one are the only things that will get you through a week in the parent hood.

Here they come!

It's too early for this...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSeZ94SLHxP

Truth.

Those were the days.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSb2wSZgxhl

That'll get her!

Seems suspicious.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSc6TUkF6_r

Making memories!

Now he gets it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSc0CPYF1C9

So sweet.

We're right there with you!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSazhR_sROp

Just in time for Halloween.

That's not how I remember it...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSYGHecMV1v

Speaking from experience?

I'm dead inside.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZjepAFa8L

Could be either...

No kidding!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZzCXMp_dl

Way to mess with their heads!

Have kids, they said...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSWwsY1Lnjp

Buckle up, buttercup!

We'd pay to see that.

Parenting is magical.

It's almost our turn.

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.