IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here's how you can win a $270 set from Reese Witherspoon's line for Mother's Day

See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Getting older is a wild experience, from realizing kids we used to babysit are old enough to be parents to regaling our own kids with stories about the days of dial-up internet and call waiting.

It's even crazier watching our kids grow and change, all while keeping up with which color plate they'll eat off of this week or what the latest video game obsession is.

As time flies, there's not much else to do but laugh.

So join us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

And while you're at it, try not to embarrass your teen with stories about how "cool" you used to be.

Or earplugs?

Why?

Genius.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COOgXmiFdsL

Brave.

Really?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CONVITQhzII

Related

Parents

ParentsWhy this dad's outfit is 'fine' — and more funny, happy stories to end the week!

That's old.

Mind. Blown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COIqjToFBuJ

It totally is!

Yum.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COI9BGUF93u

At least they spelled it right?

Uh-oh.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COIZEHhFn1v

How it is possible?

You'll like it here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COIZ93tg40W

Won't work, will it?

https://www.instagram.com/p/COISHypgcwg

Just be quiet.

Sign us up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/COEeXhPAxST

You go, girl.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COEWRCUgIrb

Amazing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CODTWiYFX6X

Teens are special.

Adding to our calendars!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN-j0Jagg9J

Good move.

How is this possible?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN_Fhd9lKad

Related:

TikTok video appears to show Adam Sandler being turned away by IHOP hostess

April 29, 202100:40
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.