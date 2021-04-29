See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
Getting older is a wild experience, from realizing kids we used to babysit are old enough to be parents to regaling our own kids with stories about the days of dial-up internet and call waiting.
It's even crazier watching our kids grow and change, all while keeping up with which color plate they'll eat off of this week or what the latest video game obsession is.
As time flies, there's not much else to do but laugh.
So join us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.
And while you're at it, try not to embarrass your teen with stories about how "cool" you used to be.
Or earplugs?
Why?
Genius.
Brave.
Really?
That's old.
Mind. Blown.
It totally is!
Yum.
At least they spelled it right?
Uh-oh.
How it is possible?
You'll like it here.
Won't work, will it?
Just be quiet.
Sign us up!
You go, girl.
Amazing.
Teens are special.
Adding to our calendars!
Good move.
How is this possible?
- Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.
- Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!
Related: