See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

Getting older is a wild experience, from realizing kids we used to babysit are old enough to be parents to regaling our own kids with stories about the days of dial-up internet and call waiting.

It's even crazier watching our kids grow and change, all while keeping up with which color plate they'll eat off of this week or what the latest video game obsession is.

As time flies, there's not much else to do but laugh.

So join us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

And while you're at it, try not to embarrass your teen with stories about how "cool" you used to be.

Or earplugs?

My 5yo taught herself how to whistle



Totally unrelated I need a passport ASAP — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 28, 2021

Why?

The only problem I have with children is that they either want food when they don't have it or they don't want it when they do. — Laura still likes to wear a coat (@ericamorecambe) April 29, 2021

Genius.

Brave.

People who buy mattresses online without trying them out in person are the real risk takers. — Maria (@lasagnaonabeach) April 29, 2021

Really?

That's old.

I'm 'got cut off the internet when the phone rang on the landline' years old. — OMG, Becky! (@thehubrispanda) April 29, 2021

Mind. Blown.

It totally is!

Until I became a parent I never realized that "BECAUSE I SAID SO" is a perfectly valid response. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 28, 2021

Yum.

At least they spelled it right?

Welcome to parenthood. The word “poop” now appears on your glass shower door when it fogs up. — SpacedMom (@copymama) April 29, 2021

Uh-oh.

How it is possible?

Every time a 90’s baby turns 30, an 80’s baby buys eye cream. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 29, 2021

You'll like it here.

Won't work, will it?

Just be quiet.

Lost two pounds this week, and if you tell me it's water weight, I'll deck you. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) April 28, 2021

Sign us up!

You go, girl.

Amazing.

Teens are special.

13 to the dog: *in a sweet voice* Good morning! How did you sleep? Did you sleep well? Did you eat all your breakfast? You did! Who's a good girl!



13 to me: *growls* Morning. — KJ Babs (@IDontSpeakWhine) April 29, 2021

Adding to our calendars!

Good move.

I coach ten-year-old boys in soccer, and yesterday I made the mistake of asking them to bring balls to practice.



They are still laughing. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) April 29, 2021

How is this possible?

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Related: