See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

We made it to Friday, but somehow it's still January. Whether you spent the week trapped inside due to snow or spent time trying to figure out virtual schooling (again) — you deserve a break.

Thankfully, there are hysterical moms and dads across the internet to keep us sane and provide a little levity when it seems like we are all hanging by a thread. Grab a snack, and get ready to laugh.

1. Like a siren call.

2. It just goes on and on, my friends.

Today is Wednesday, January 37th. — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) January 19, 2022

3. Who do we need to call?

4. Extra sparkly.

Who needs a calendar? I have my daughter to remind me to go to the salon by shouting, “Mom! You have tinsel in your hair!” — @loveyou.memeit (@LMemeit) January 17, 2022

5. It's science.

6. Cannot. Compute.

7. A whole mood.

8. You...have...what?

I have homework

- My kids saying goodnight — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) January 18, 2022

9. We now have 22 extra servings of a food no one will eat.

It is kid law that they will start liking some food and then become more and more obsessed with it until you finally buy it in bulk at Costco at which exact point they will find said food disgusting and want nothing to do with it — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) January 19, 2022

10. No convincing needed for us.

90% of parenting is convincing your children to participate in basic life necessities. Eat. Sleep. Shower. Repeat. — kidversations (@kidversations_) January 19, 2022

11. A lifelong mystery.

12. What did you say?

13. And then what happened?

14. Detective 101.

Like finding a needle in the haystack but it’s a single flake of parsley in my daughter’s dinner aannnnddd she found it. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 19, 2022

15. It's genetic.

i’ve got a sleeping child in the backseat hugging a baguette

like mother, like son — Kiss my Fat Ash🍑 (@Tobi_Is_Fab) January 18, 2022

16. "Wow...that is nice."

17. A melt-down, if you will.

18. Just one more thing.

19. When you put it like that...

Little kids are like sponges: always damp, little bits of food stuck all over them, faint smell of mildew... — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) January 19, 2022

20. Truth.

21. Eat up!

