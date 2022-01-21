IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop ways to refresh in 2022 with Jill Martin, Property Brothers

See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

We made it to Friday, but somehow it's still January. Whether you spent the week trapped inside due to snow or spent time trying to figure out virtual schooling (again) — you deserve a break.

Thankfully, there are hysterical moms and dads across the internet to keep us sane and provide a little levity when it seems like we are all hanging by a thread. Grab a snack, and get ready to laugh.

1. Like a siren call.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYzg4OIBeLF

2. It just goes on and on, my friends.

3. Who do we need to call?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY0QpWEMRl3

4. Extra sparkly.

5. It's science.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY5UK-dgHzM

6. Cannot. Compute.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY5MwMZNtMG

7. A whole mood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYvFXEkgUb0

8. You...have...what?

9. We now have 22 extra servings of a food no one will eat.

10. No convincing needed for us.

Related

Parents

ParentsLaugh along with 24 more funny parents

11. A lifelong mystery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY4gPy5FSVh

12. What did you say?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY1QOodqbKB

13. And then what happened?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY5O4jhgsd5

14. Detective 101.

15. It's genetic.

16. "Wow...that is nice."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYxJczql4wX

17. A melt-down, if you will.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY0JMS1gijs

Related

Parents

ParentsHere are 25 more hilarious parents on social media

18. Just one more thing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY2UlK0sBrq

19. When you put it like that...

20. Truth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYy96kbLvI4

21. Eat up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY5Cs9FMykZ

Related:

Girl has hilarious reason for morbid 'Lion King' birthday cake

June 2, 202101:53
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.