See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

The holidays can be stressful for many reasons. Maybe you’re worried about tense political debates at the Thanksgiving table. Or perhaps you’re under gift-giving pressure. That’s why it’s time, now more than ever, to stop and have a good laugh.

Since we know you’ve got your hands full with cooking and to-do lists, we scoured the internet for this week’s Thanksgiving edition of the funniest moms and dads on social media. Now, grab a mug of hot cocoa, kick up your feet, and join us for a much-needed spit-take.

That's fair.

[text to family]



I spent the entire weekend cleaning for Thanksgiving, so you’ll need to find somewhere else to live until then.



The Management. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) November 21, 2021

Chilling.

I see your scary clown with a red balloon and I raise you a children’s toy saying “come play with me” in an empty darkened room — Laura is Such a Mom (@WrightVtlala) November 22, 2021

Ouch.

5 (*jiggling my arm fat*): Why is your arm moving so much?

Me: Because I’m out of shape

5: Ooh, it’s bad — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) November 21, 2021

So caring!

*watching my husband climb the attic ladder*



6yo: be careful, daddy. your feet are HUGE! — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) November 21, 2021

Same.

Sometimes I wish I could sub in a replacement mom for an episode or two just like Blippi does. — Cry It Out Mom (@CryitoutMom) November 21, 2021

We definitely do.

I hired some pre Thanksgiving cleaning help and I feel like I owe her an apology — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 21, 2021

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Almost time to put up the Christmas lights or, as my kids call it, “Swear Day.” — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 21, 2021

100%.

parenting books should be legally required to display the number of children the author has — Village Person (@SvnSxty) November 20, 2021

'Be vewy vewy quiet, I'm hunting tuwkeys.'

4: Let's hunt turkeys, Daddy.



Me: How do we do that?



4: Put up a big sign that says, "Come here, Turkeys!"



I might be raising Elmer Fudd. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) November 23, 2021

They also stopped making slime.

me: i haven't seen that toy sword before. that's cool



6: yea. It just needs batteries so it can have light and sounds



me: they don't make batteries anymore — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 20, 2021

You just can't win.

Me: *chooses 3 blue cups, so my kids can't fight over what cup they want.*



My kids: [in unison] "can I please have the light blue cup daddy?" — Lyfe of Dad 🇳🇿 (@lyfeofdad) November 21, 2021

Go to your room.

"Your mother and I are very disappointed in you, young vase." pic.twitter.com/vUJCVQPbVP — 1.21 Rickawatts (@notsoevilrick) November 22, 2021

Just stay out of the kitchen.

She was a woman determined to put food on the table.



He was a man determined to stand directly in front of the drawer she needed to get to.



A love story. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 19, 2021

Let us know if you find it.

Still searching for that button that I can press to hide from *the world



*my kids — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) November 23, 2021

Parenting summed up in one tweet.

Have kids so they can ask loudly “Mommy why does your butt jiggle when you wear pajama pants but not when you wear jeans?” in the grocery store — Gobble gobble BG wobble (@itsmebeegee07) November 22, 2021

This is some funny sheet.

I bought 14 some new bed sheets so he can change them more frequently.



My husband said that he can now regularly… “sheet the bed”



They high-fived and laughed hysterically as I poured another glass of wine. — Emotional Support GOAT🐐 (@SwissArmyWife00) November 22, 2021

Hard pass.

Since I refuse, 5 was wondering if anyone would like to play “hammers” with her. She has a hammer and you run. So anyway, let me know. — Marissa 💚🦃💛 (@michimama75) November 21, 2021

Petition granted.

Petitioner requests dissolution of the marriage based on pic.twitter.com/NFEQ6VMWO2 — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) November 22, 2021

Such a fun age.

The toddler urge to ask for help, refuse help, then be mad when they don’t get help. — One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) November 23, 2021

So cute.

her: there's a spider in the bath



me: ok, I'll get him a little towel — john (@mrjohndarby) November 22, 2021

This also applies to burps and farts.

Kids ask a lot of questions that are really difficult to answer but, “hey mom, do you wanna hear how loud I can scream?” isn’t one of them. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) November 20, 2021

