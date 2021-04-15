IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

The weather's getting warmer, and we could be getting outside a lot more. But when you're traveling with kids, even the smallest outing can be an adventure, and the subject of a funny tweet.

Whether you traveled an hour only to learn your precious little one left their shoes at home or you found some...interesting...content in your teen's google search history this week, it's time to laugh.

We've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on social media, because we're all in this together and laughter may be the only way we survive.

Noted.

Seems impossible.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNoSvq2loqx

Be careful indeed...

You need a little time for yourself, huh?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNoKiDglviJ

That was the worst.

Savages...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNkS1U8Ffue

What is happening?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNkTUpCFju7

Such cute little nightmares...

Since when?

We're in!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNgMQ2DFyNV

We can relate.

This is accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNc3DnAFViS

Oh hey, Larry!

Oh boy.

#TrueConfessions

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNmrUPplBph

Oh well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNm-0ZVjxdq

We still love you.

Have we already used this tweet?

Keepin' the spark alive!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNdrcrLABrX

Yes, let's!

Absolutely.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNnyMHalFmq

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.