See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

The weather's getting warmer, and we could be getting outside a lot more. But when you're traveling with kids, even the smallest outing can be an adventure, and the subject of a funny tweet.

Whether you traveled an hour only to learn your precious little one left their shoes at home or you found some...interesting...content in your teen's google search history this week, it's time to laugh.

We've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on social media, because we're all in this together and laughter may be the only way we survive.

Noted.

I handed my wife lavender scented soap while she was doing dishes, her reaction proved that lavender does not have any calming effect — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) April 12, 2021

Seems impossible.

Be careful indeed...

I prayed for some peace and quiet as we left home for the aquarium, and to my surprise the kids barely said a word for the hour-long drive. Then, as we pulled into the parking lot, my son broke the silence: "where are my shoes?" Parents, be careful what you wish for. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 12, 2021

You need a little time for yourself, huh?

That was the worst.

One time I was really looking forward to something and a world-wide pandemic ruined it. — Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) April 13, 2021

Savages...

What is happening?

Such cute little nightmares...

I just told my 6 year old that “you control your nightmares; they don’t control you,” which feels like a lie because he and his sister have controlled me since they split my stomach muscles and took away my weekends. — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) April 8, 2021

Since when?

We have three children between the ages of 4 and 14, yet my husband just noticed that they need to be fed lunch every day. — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) April 8, 2021

We're in!

We can relate.

Seriously thought I had appendicitis, then realized : I’m wearing pants with a waistband. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) April 9, 2021

This is accurate.

Oh hey, Larry!

I will never stop laughing at the fact that my dog is friends with a dog named Larry. — YourFavBlackAuntie (@greendoondoon) April 13, 2021

Oh boy.

Looks like it’s time to tell my son that I get a weekly report of what he googles. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 12, 2021

#TrueConfessions

Oh well.

We still love you.

im a grown woman who can’t figure out how to do the dishes without getting water everywhere or how not to burn the hell out of her forearms taking things out of the oven — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 13, 2021

Have we already used this tweet?

Getting old is fun because now I start all my stories with, "Have I already told you this one?" — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) April 13, 2021

Keepin' the spark alive!

Yes, let's!

Let’s normalize not filtering your pictures so hard that you’re missing a belly button and your knee cap is in the wrong place. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) April 8, 2021

Absolutely.

