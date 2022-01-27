IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

See the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

There is no competition when it comes to parenting. Whether you're raising toddlers or tweens, playing the role of mom or dad can be exhausting. And hysterical. And have we mentioned exhausting?

It doesn't matter how many times you've refilled the bedtime water cup, it helps knowing there are fellow parents out there making us laugh our way through this season of life. So grab a snack, put up your feet, and get ready to laugh out loud with this week's funniest parents on the internet.

1. What do you mean it's over?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZE5_V6rbiN

2. Wants and needs.

3. Find the lie.

4. Is there a raise?

5. They want what they want.

6. Return to sender, address unknown.

7. But seriously.

Related

Parents

ParentsLaugh along with 21 more of the funniest parents on social media

8. Can I have some water?

9. Not currently taking karaoke requests.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY7cBsMFPQM

10. Sharing is caring.

11. The first 18 years are the hardest.

12. Sweet dreams.

13. "Not for that."

14. Focus, focus.

Related

Parents

ParentsHere are 24 more hilarious parents on the internet

15. Ah, yes.

16. Pop quiz!

17. Sending out an SOS.

18. Well played.

19. You heard them...make it stop!

Related:

Mom Truths: All the things moms think about

June 14, 201802:00
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.