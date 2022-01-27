See the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

There is no competition when it comes to parenting. Whether you're raising toddlers or tweens, playing the role of mom or dad can be exhausting. And hysterical. And have we mentioned exhausting?

It doesn't matter how many times you've refilled the bedtime water cup, it helps knowing there are fellow parents out there making us laugh our way through this season of life. So grab a snack, put up your feet, and get ready to laugh out loud with this week's funniest parents on the internet.

1. What do you mean it's over?

2. Wants and needs.

Do you need a nap?



2yo: No nap. I need McDonald's! — MommyingHard (@MommyingHard) January 25, 2022

3. Find the lie.

Let your kid take pictures with your phone so you can have 187 pictures of his forehead. — ☕New-ish Mom🍷 (@LifeThrewLemons) January 24, 2022

4. Is there a raise?

Parenting is the best job in the world! The hours are terrible, the salary is zero, and I've forgotten where I was going with this. — The Dad (@thedad) January 25, 2022

5. They want what they want.

Parenting Expert: Give your toddler choices so they feel like they have control



Me: Would you like to get dressed or eat breakfast first?



My Toddler: GIMME THE IPAD — Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) January 24, 2022

6. Return to sender, address unknown.

Me- *shopping* Please pick out a pair of pants that you actually like

11- *brings me some pants*

Me- Are these the ones you like?

11- No — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) January 26, 2022

7. But seriously.

took my kid to see Disney on Ice and bought one glow stick, so now I’m off to file bankruptcy — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) January 24, 2022

8. Can I have some water?

The only thing longer than the Cheesecake Factory menu is the list of things my 6YO is hungry for when it’s bedtime — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) January 24, 2022

9. Not currently taking karaoke requests.

10. Sharing is caring.

The only thing longer than the Cheesecake Factory menu is the list of things my 6YO is hungry for when it’s bedtime — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) January 24, 2022

11. The first 18 years are the hardest.

My son just asked if I have "lots of energy"



Like that's happened even once since his birth — Big, Bad Caffeinated Dad 🇳🇿 ☕ (@CafeinatedBacon) January 25, 2022

12. Sweet dreams.

My son just asked if I have "lots of energy"



Like that's happened even once since his birth — Big, Bad Caffeinated Dad 🇳🇿 ☕ (@CafeinatedBacon) January 25, 2022

13. "Not for that."

My son just asked if I have "lots of energy"



Like that's happened even once since his birth — Big, Bad Caffeinated Dad 🇳🇿 ☕ (@CafeinatedBacon) January 25, 2022

14. Focus, focus.

The focus of a baby when they see something they want.



That’s my goal. — Dad to the Bone (@Dad_ToThe_Bone) January 24, 2022

15. Ah, yes.

16. Pop quiz!

if you like starting your day with a 1000 question pop quiz then parenting might be for you — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) January 24, 2022

17. Sending out an SOS.

I would like to take this moment to formally apologize to my 6yo for putting her food on a plate that allowed her food to touch each other. It is unclear at this time if she will survive. — The REAL Messy Mom (@TheREALMessyMom) January 25, 2022

18. Well played.

My 11 y/o daughter told me woodworking was the best strategy to make money so I played along and asked why. She said because it “would work” and I’m not sure what she’s up to but there’s only room for one dad in this house. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) January 25, 2022

19. You heard them...make it stop!

My alarm clock went off at 5am like it always does. I was immediately met with a smack to the head by 3 yelling TURN IT OFF!!! So today got off to a fantastic start. — Dad Named Matt 🇺🇸 (@mahnamematt) January 25, 2022

Related: