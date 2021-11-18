See the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether you’re raising toddlers or teenagers, there’s one thing we all have in common: parenting is both exasperating and hilarious.

Add in the pressure of preparing for the upcoming holidays and there’s nothing to do but laugh.

As you finalize your Thanksgiving menu, take a quick break to crack up along with us as we count down the funniest moms and dads on social media this week!

Ouch.

2: Mommy, I’m your best friend

Me: Ahh, that’s really sweet but don’t you mean “You’re my best friend?”

2: No — kidversations (@kidversations_) November 13, 2021

How thoughtful!

I’m really proud of how my kids have stepped up to help take care of our dog like how this morning they dropped their breakfast on the front lawn so he’d have a snack after his afternoon walk — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 17, 2021

Revenge is so sweet

Went to a kid’s birthday party where they gave away slime and glitter glue. So I wiped off a few “no school” days from their white board calendar — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) November 18, 2021

Such a fun age...

I got 99 problems and toddlers sneaking into my bed at night is 87 of those problems. — The REAL Messy Mom (@TheREALMessyMom) November 18, 2021

Same.

My kids’ friends’ mom always has some exciting craft for them to do when they go to her house. When my kids’ friends are over, I just sit on the couch and occasionally call out “does anyone want chips?” — SpacedMom (@copymama) November 16, 2021

Sounds about right.

told my kids to build a fort to get them off their iPads, so now they're in the fort, watching their iPads — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) November 18, 2021

The worst.

kids these days will never understand the anxiety of calling someone you like and having their dad answer the house phone — octopus/caveman (@OctopusCaveman) November 16, 2021

Silver linings.

The bad news is my toddler dumped my husband’s large water bottle all over the couch and himself. The good news is now he’s had his bath — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 14, 2021

Great question, kid!

My preschooler asking me which of the animals were around when I was little. That was the highlight of my weekend. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) November 15, 2021

She makes a good point.

After school detention is technically free babysitting — Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) November 12, 2021

Gotta keep that spark!

Dating while married with kids



A romantic drive to pick up one kid from a sleepover and then go the grocery store. — SixStringTrucker (@MrEd_EVH) November 14, 2021

Yes.

I’m convinced that my daughter’s boots actually ARE made for walking and that’s why we can’t ever find them when we’re running late. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) November 14, 2021

#ButCheex forever.

human anatomy courtesy of my 6yo 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KU7YuHJ8Ew — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) November 15, 2021

Facts.

Being a parent has taught me a lot. For example, I’ve learned that my body is actually just a poorly constructed jungle gym — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) November 16, 2021

Turn it up.

Husband: the music is so loud you won’t be able to hear the kids



Me: yes — vision bored (@visionbored2) November 14, 2021

Every. Single. Morning.

Me: Can you grab your drink for me?



7: Uuuggghh, my hands are fullllll (holding a pencil). Can’t you get it?



Me: (looking at his backpack, my purse, his breakfast plate, my coffee, my phone, and the keys in my hands) riiiight. — Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) November 15, 2021

Whyyyyy?

Me to my kid: What's that you are playing with

Kid:

Me: looks interesting

Kid:

Me:

Kid:

Me:

Kid:

Me going to bathroom,...

Kid: MUMMA OPEN THE DOOR!!!!! — Mad_Hatter_Mommy!!! (@MadHatterMommy) November 15, 2021

Go figure.

I own a snake, 3 lizards, a dog, and like 65 tarantulas and the only thing in this house that's ever bit me is my 3yr old human child. — Just Heather 🖤 (@weedswildflowrs) November 16, 2021

Amen.

Toy makers, stop flaunting 100 pieces like it's a good thing. Trust me. Literally no parent wants that in their home. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) November 16, 2021

