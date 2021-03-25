See the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
Whether you've got a house full of toddlers or you're raising teenagers, there's one thing we all have in common: Parenting is really-really funny.
Because when it comes to kids who won't listen and the never-ending stories they tend to drone on about (Mom, guess what I made in Minecraft today!) there's not much to do but laugh our way through it.
We've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on social media this week, so join us as we have a good chuckle to celebrate making it through another week in the parent-hood.
So true.
Mommy's better!
She's a genius.
She's here somewhere...
Back in the pandemic...
Cheers!
Chaos.
Hang in there.
Come on down!
Parenthood is magical.
See ya!
Time for some peace and quiet!
Everything's fine.
Dads...
Your words matter.
We all have our quirks.
Mind the cat.
#VirtualLearningLife
Fair point.
Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.
Related video: