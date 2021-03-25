See the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether you've got a house full of toddlers or you're raising teenagers, there's one thing we all have in common: Parenting is really-really funny.

Because when it comes to kids who won't listen and the never-ending stories they tend to drone on about (Mom, guess what I made in Minecraft today!) there's not much to do but laugh our way through it.

We've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on social media this week, so join us as we have a good chuckle to celebrate making it through another week in the parent-hood.

So true.

The only thing a toddler does quietly is stand behind the back of your legs — RubMor (@QBruby) March 25, 2021

Mommy's better!

She's a genius.

I read an article about a pregnant woman who refused to do any housework because it might harm the baby. First of all, that’s ridiculous. Second of all, why didn’t I ever think of that. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 24, 2021

She's here somewhere...

Back in the pandemic...

Cheers!

It takes an entire village’s whiskey to raise a child — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) March 25, 2021

Chaos.

Hang in there.

I want support my children and encourage them to follow their dreams, but right now my 3yo's dream seems to be to open every cupboard door in IKEA — Annie Way (@Anniewritess) March 25, 2021

Come on down!

Parenthood is magical.

My daughter just told her sister to back up because her butt was locked and loaded in case you’re wondering what it’s like raising little ladies. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) March 20, 2021

See ya!

Time for some peace and quiet!

If your child gives you the silent treatment, that's called a parenting win. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) March 24, 2021

Everything's fine.

Dads...

Drove around town with my dad today in case anybody wants to know what that road used to be named or what family sold the land that is now an Arby’s. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 24, 2021

Your words matter.

We all have our quirks.

I went to a They Might Be Giants concert once. Which tells you I am weird and old. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) March 24, 2021

Mind the cat.

#VirtualLearningLife

New pandemic stage: The 7yo mutes herself and yells at her classmates on Zoom.



7yo: HI! IT'S ME, LORENZO! GOOD MORNING! HAPPY TO BE HERE AND PRETEND I DON'T HATE SCHOOL AND EVERYONE HERE! NOBODY'S FOOLED, BUDDY!



Is this how standup comedians are born? Anxiety + rage = career? — Hannah Grieco (@writesloud) March 24, 2021

Fair point.

