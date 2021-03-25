IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Whether you've got a house full of toddlers or you're raising teenagers, there's one thing we all have in common: Parenting is really-really funny.

Because when it comes to kids who won't listen and the never-ending stories they tend to drone on about (Mom, guess what I made in Minecraft today!) there's not much to do but laugh our way through it.

We've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on social media this week, so join us as we have a good chuckle to celebrate making it through another week in the parent-hood.

So true.

Mommy's better!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM0zlupFxca

She's a genius.

She's here somewhere...

Back in the pandemic...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM01561FTJ2

Cheers!

Chaos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMwyhYEBjdT

Hang in there.

Come on down!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMxGQVYgbhc

Parenthood is magical.

See ya!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMpUgHOg_6F

Time for some peace and quiet!

Everything's fine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMnH5tBF-8c

Dads...

Your words matter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMndAUeFB3R

We all have our quirks.

Mind the cat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMho_hSjMzo

#VirtualLearningLife

Fair point.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMemAyqArbV

