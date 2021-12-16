See the 18 funniest parents on the internet this week

We're in the home stretch of the holiday season, but there's still time for a meltdown...or six. If your elf hasn't had to report back to the North Pole for at least a few days due to bad behavior or COVID-19, and everyone is still smiling, count it as a win.

Even if the family is only hanging on by a strand of tinsel, it's good to remember we aren't alone in this parenthood gig, so join us as we count down the most relatable and laugh-worthy parenting posts on social media this week.

1. We never should have started this.

I thought I was having a bad morning & then remembered that some people have to wake up with that Elf on the Shelf. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 13, 2021

2. What is real anymore?

4yo: “Daddy, are you real?”



Me: *spiraling into a deep existential crisis*

“I think so”.



4yo: “Okay. Just didn’t know if we were still playing make-believe”. — Adam B. Hill, M.D. (@Adamhill1212) December 15, 2021

3. Ouch.

I was singing You Are My Sunshine to my 3 year old and he told me he hates that song. I said that's a shame because I use to sing it to him when he was in my tummy before he was born and he looked me dead in the eyes and said "I hated it then too". — 🎄Aice is my Christmas name - ask me why 🎄 (@AliceTaylorM) December 12, 2021

4. No, not like that.

5. Sometimes the truth hurts.

This holiday season remember that you can buy your toddler a thousand toys but they’ll still prefer to play with your tampons — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) December 12, 2021

6. Two weeks until January.

7. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

There is no joy on this earth like hitting a toddler in the face with a snowball. — The Dad (@thedad) December 12, 2021

8. Are you awake?

If you love being woke up by a face millimeters from your own, parenting may be for you. — 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) December 12, 2021

9. This is the song that never ends...

My kid started telling a story yesterday and I feel like he’s gonna wrap it up in the next 10 minutes or so — Coach Rusty (@rusty_coach) December 12, 2021

10. Why get out of bed when you can hit snooze?

11. Can someone get them?

12. Two against one.

13. Just 5 minutes of peace and quiet, please.

14. Not asking for much.

15. You're on.

16. Smile so everyone knows we are happy.

17. Let's hear it for Mrs. Claus!

18. Find a sweatshirt.