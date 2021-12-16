IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 18 funniest parents on the internet this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

We're in the home stretch of the holiday season, but there's still time for a meltdown...or six. If your elf hasn't had to report back to the North Pole for at least a few days due to bad behavior or COVID-19, and everyone is still smiling, count it as a win.

Even if the family is only hanging on by a strand of tinsel, it's good to remember we aren't alone in this parenthood gig, so join us as we count down the most relatable and laugh-worthy parenting posts on social media this week.

1. We never should have started this.

2. What is real anymore?

3. Ouch.

4. No, not like that.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXfFyyqOpj_

5. Sometimes the truth hurts.

6. Two weeks until January.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXhT2LCru-j

7. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

8. Are you awake?

9. This is the song that never ends...

10. Why get out of bed when you can hit snooze?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXdzJwGrhZi

11. Can someone get them?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXglebrFCYo

12. Two against one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXhCBd6ORTX

13. Just 5 minutes of peace and quiet, please.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXJ0c6OPG30

14. Not asking for much.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXaBRWIMYMM

15. You're on.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXerZMXPc12

16. Smile so everyone knows we are happy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXaCNslLiZr

17. Let's hear it for Mrs. Claus!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQ67UErckG

18. Find a sweatshirt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXSKghJsoG7

Mom goes viral with ‘ugly baby’ video

July 28, 202102:18
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.