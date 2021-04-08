See the 16 funniest parents on social media this week

As more people gain access to the COVID-19 vaccine, spirits are beginning to lift and parents seem a bit more hopeful.

They're also funnier, if that's even possible.

From toddlers who tantrum to husbands who need to stop chewing so loudy, we've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on social media this week.

Good. Good.

I got the Pfizer vaccine and pso pfar pno pside effects. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 8, 2021

What a sweetheart.

I thought my son was coming to give me a hug, but he just wanted more time added to his phone. — KJ Babs (@IDontSpeakWhine) April 8, 2021

You may be right.

Casseroles were invented by parents with kids in college. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) April 7, 2021

The only thing we hope doesn't go back to normal!

Quality time!

Just don't give them the wrong cup.

when a four year old asks for buttered toast they mean cold butter on cold bread because they are tiny monsters — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 7, 2021

Impossible, you mean?

“It’s possible I overreacted...” said no female with PMS ever. — redyellowgreendance (@RYGdance) April 7, 2021

So sweet.

Yes!

The secret to marriage is finding someone whose chore preferences complement yours. — SpacedMom (@copymama) April 7, 2021

So it's not just us?

Nooooo.

Better not to ask.

My son washed his own bedding last night so I’m torn between being thrilled and mortified as to why he washed his own bedding. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) April 8, 2021

Great question!

Marriage...

I’m pretty sure my husband’s gum chewing enters a room 5 seconds before he does. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) April 7, 2021

Whoa.

2 swallowed a googly eye once and it's a little jarring to open a diaper and have a poop staring back at you — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) April 7, 2021

So. Awesome.

