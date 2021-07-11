Sean Penn walks Cannes red carpet with son and daughter, who star in his new film

A family affair! Sean Penn walked the red carpet at the 74th Cannes Film Festival with his son and daughter, who both star alongside him in his new film, "Flag Day."

On Saturday, the actor and director, 60, posed flanked by his daughter, Dylan, 30, and son Hopper, 27, his kids with ex-wife and "Princess Bride" star Robin Wright.

Hopper Penn, Dylan Penn and Sean Penn attend the "Flag Day" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 10, 2021. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

Dylan Penn also shared pictures from the red carpet on her Instagram.

"Last night was a dream thank you to everyone who made this possible! I am forever grateful," she wrote. In the photos, Dylan Penn, whose bears a striking resemblance to her mother thanks to her long blond hair, wears a chic, asymmetrical black dress with a statement belt, while her younger brother looks slick just like his dad in a tuxedo.

"Flag Day," directed by Sean Penn, tells the story of a daughter, played by Dylan Penn, coming to terms with her unstable father, played by Sean Penn, who lives a double life. Hopper Penn plays Sean Penn's son in the film, based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir, "Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life." This is Sean Penn's sixth movie as a director but the first he's directed and starred in.

Hopper Jack Penn, Dylan Penn, Sean Penn and Katheryn Winnick attend the "Flag Day" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 10, 2021. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Robin Wright also shared her support for her kids by post a picture from the red carpet.

"So proud of you, my daughter and son! Congratulations to you both!" she wrote.

Last year, Sean Penn made headlines when he married Australian-American actor Leila George, 29. The couple dated for four years before marrying in "a COVID wedding," which Penn described on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

"It was a county commissioner on Zoom, and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," he told Meyers.

Penn has been married twice before, first to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, then to Wright from 1996 to 2010.

