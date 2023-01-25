New baseball Hall of Famer tells his parents he’s been voted in in touching video

This is a Hall of Fame moment for Scott Rolen.

Rolen, who was the lone player elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame when results were announced on Jan. 24, shared the news with his parents in a video posted on Twitter by the Cincinnati Reds, the team with whom he spent the last four years of his 17-season career.

“What do we know?” his mother asked as he walked into the kitchen.

“I’m in,” he said, as he gave her a hug and the rest of the people on hand burst into cheers.

They hugged for nearly 15 seconds before Rolen walked over to his elated father to embrace him.

“I can’t believe it,” his dad said.

Rolen, who also played for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays, has been open about how his parents would be moved by the honor.

“I saw what me getting into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame meant to them,” Rolen told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2020.

“They were just beaming, so I can only imagine what it would mean to them for me to get into the Hall of Fame, and I also know what it would mean to me for my mom and dad. I don't know how you could raise three kids any better than they did.”

Scott Rolen, seen here in the 2006 World Series against the Detroit Tigers, was one of the premier third basemen of his generation. Elsa / Getty Images

An eight-time Gold Glove winner and seven-time All-Star, Rolen was the National League Rookie of the Year with the Phillies in 1997. He won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006.

Rolen, who will be only the 18th third baseman to be inducted into the Hall, was in his sixth year of eligibility. He said being enshrined is nothing that dawned on him while he played.

“You don’t think about this,” he said, according to MLB.com. “You think about trying to do the best you can and play for your team and do the best you can. It’s such a long road, and I never thought the Hall of Fame would be the answer.”

Rolen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the enshrinement ceremony on July 23 in Cooperstown, New York.