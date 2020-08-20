This fall may usher in the strangest school year yet, you can bet your Instagram feed will still be dominated by first-day photos of cute kids holding cute signs. (Pro tip: Not only does a sign mark the occasion, giving a fidgety kid something to hold usually results in a better shot.)

This year, be the parent with the sign: Check out these 10 free, printable back-to-school signs created by the artists at TODAY, each worthy of a spot in your family album. We created special 2020 back-to-school signs to commemorate this unusual first day of school marred by COVID, along with classic signs in case you'd rather forget.

Nothing quite says 2020 like a mask. Kids can hold this sign with pride whether they're heading to a classroom or learning at home.

Click here to print the free back-to-school 2020 sign.

Whether you're home-schooling or distance learning from home, this sign can mark the occasion.

Click here to print the free back-to-home school sign.

Like a mini time capsule, this sign not only announces the grade, but also records fun facts about your kiddo from year to year.

Click to print the free back-to-school chalkboard sign.

Click to print the black and white version.

Here's our version of the classic, no-fuss sign that launched the trend.

Click to print the back-to-school grade sign.

It's similar to the chalkboard above, but with a looseleaf vibe.

Click to print back-to-school notebook sign here.

Because everything is cuter when it's shaped like a flag, and this sign also doubles as a craft project: Kids will love cutting out the triangles and attaching them to pens, pencils or chopsticks.

Print back-to-school penants for Kindergarten.

And back-to-school penants for grades 1 to 8!

For those tweens and older kids who might sigh deeply and roll their eyes when you ask them to hold a sign, a #toocoolforschool or #senioryear sign says it all. (Also a cute way to get younger sibs involved!)

Click to print #toocoolforschool or #senioryear signs.

If you let your child write his name himself each year, you'll capture his current handwriting and also get to watch its progression as he gets older.

Click to print back-to-school name tag signs in your child's favorite color.

It's hard to think of a better back-to-school prop than the front of one of these splotchy, iconic notebooks.

Click to print back-to-school composition sign.

To make a fun, festive garland, cut out the letters and your child's corresponding grade and string them together. For a little extra flair, use colored printer paper. Try hanging it over a mantle or front door.

Click to print back-to-school grade garland.