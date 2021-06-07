Surprise hugs from her two biggest fans left Savannah Guthrie teary-eyed as she celebrated her 10th anniversary as a member of the TODAY team on Monday.

After her TODAY family celebrated her milestone, her actual family paid a surprise visit to Studio 1A. Savannah was overwhelmed as she got sweet greetings from her daughter Vale, 6, and son, Charley, 4, while her husband, Mike Feldman, held back his own tears.

Hugs all around! Savannah Guthrie got a surprise visit from her children, Vale, 6, and Charley, 4, to celebrate her 10th anniversary on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Now all my dreams came true," Savannah tearfully said. "Thank you so much. Guys, now my whole family is here!"

Her husband couldn't help but get emotional in the moment.

"Look at your man here, getting all teary-eyed," Hoda Kotb said.

Savannah enjoyed a heartwarming moment with her family in celebration of her milestone. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Monday has been an all-day Savannah-versary celebration, as her colleagues and co-hosts paid tribute to her earlier in the show.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Savannah first joined TODAY in the third hour of the show in 2011 after previously working as a White House correspondent and chief legal correspondent for NBC News for three years. A year later, she became a co-anchor of TODAY.

Her family's arrival wasn't the only sweet surprise on Monday, as celebrity chef Gesine Bullock-Prado whipped up Savannah's favorite treat, a red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.

She also realized after the big surprise that her children being there meant they were missing something else. What about school, she wondered?

"I like being here," Vale replied.

Related: