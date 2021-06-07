IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

"Guys, now my whole family is here!" Savannah said after getting big hugs from her children.

Savannah Guthrie's kids surprise her on air for her 10th anniversary with TODAY

June 7, 202101:33
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Surprise hugs from her two biggest fans left Savannah Guthrie teary-eyed as she celebrated her 10th anniversary as a member of the TODAY team on Monday.

After her TODAY family celebrated her milestone, her actual family paid a surprise visit to Studio 1A. Savannah was overwhelmed as she got sweet greetings from her daughter Vale, 6, and son, Charley, 4, while her husband, Mike Feldman, held back his own tears.

Hugs all around! Savannah Guthrie got a surprise visit from her children, Vale, 6, and Charley, 4, to celebrate her 10th anniversary on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Now all my dreams came true," Savannah tearfully said. "Thank you so much. Guys, now my whole family is here!"

Her husband couldn't help but get emotional in the moment.

"Look at your man here, getting all teary-eyed," Hoda Kotb said.

Savannah enjoyed a heartwarming moment with her family in celebration of her milestone. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Monday has been an all-day Savannah-versary celebration, as her colleagues and co-hosts paid tribute to her earlier in the show.

Savannah first joined TODAY in the third hour of the show in 2011 after previously working as a White House correspondent and chief legal correspondent for NBC News for three years. A year later, she became a co-anchor of TODAY.

Marking Savannah Guthrie’s 10 years at TODAY, a look at her most memorable moments

June 7, 202113:02

Her family's arrival wasn't the only sweet surprise on Monday, as celebrity chef Gesine Bullock-Prado whipped up Savannah's favorite treat, a red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.

She also realized after the big surprise that her children being there meant they were missing something else. What about school, she wondered?

"I like being here," Vale replied.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 