Vale is all ready for kindergarten!

Savannah Guthrie posted a sweet photo on Instagram Thursday of her oldest child smiling bright ahead of her first day of school.

"And just like that, we have a kindergartner!" Savannah wrote.

Guthrie also posted an adorable photo of her and Vale showing off a very similar pose.

"I guess she got the posing gene." Savannah wrote.

We couldn't agree more!

Vale's big day came just under a month after the "sparkly little soul" celebrated her fifth birthday.

Her first day of kindergarten is the latest memorable milestone for Vale.

Earlier this year, Savannah, who also has 2-year-old son Charley, shared her excitement when Vale graduated from preschool.

The big smile Vale showed ahead of her first school day on Thursday was a far cry from when she didn't want to go to preschool.

“I tried to ask her, ‘Well, why do you not want to go to school?’ She said, ‘I want to stay home with you and Charley and Daddy,’” Savannah told People.

"She had total FOMO. She thought that this whole party was going on without her while she’s off at school."

Now she's a year older and wiser and ready to conquer kindergarten!