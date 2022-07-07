See Savannah Guthrie with her kids enjoying 'summer vibes' by the pool

Savannah Guthrie’s summer appears to be off to a beautiful start.

Ahead of the summer months, the TODAY co-anchor took part in playful conversations about the nature of a trendy feral girl summer with her colleagues Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. But Guthrie’s latest Instagram posts show that despite the endless, wild-filled possibilities that come with embracing feral girl days, Guthrie has opted to dive into a kid-filled summer.

In a Wednesday post on her Instagram page, Guthrie shared a carousel of photos of her children Vale and Charley with the caption “summer vibes.”

The pictures feature the co-anchor playing around with 7-year-old Vale and 5-year-old Charley as they goof off with each other poolside. A second photo in the post shows Vale and Charley in a sweet hug, both sporting wide grins while wearing swimming goggles.

Earlier this week, Guthrie shared a celebratory July Fourth post on her Instagram again featuring her two children. The images showed Guthrie basking in the sun with her kids while dressed in holiday-themed outfits and gear.

“My little firecrackers,” she captioned the post before wishing her followers a happy Independence Day.

Fans of Guthrie have been quick to flood the comments section of her summer Instagram posts with more good vibes and well wishes.

“Be cuter!” one user wrote in response to Guthrie's latest post. “You can’t!”

“Love your family,” another wrote. “You are the BEST MOM.”

Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, welcomed Vale into their family in 2014, followed by Charles (who goes by Charley) in 2016. The two have been known to make occasional appearances in Studio 1A to meet Peppa Pig or on the plaza with their mom to check out a concert here and there! But spending a few days by the pool as a family looks like the sweetest spot to be yet.