Like any good journalist, Savannah Guthrie’s daughter, Vale, is determined to get the tooth — err, the truth.

Perhaps following in her mother’s footsteps, Vale, 6, left a note for the tooth fairy filled with questions that the TODAY co-anchor shared on Instagram Thursday morning.

“So. Many. Questions. For the tooth fairy!!” Savannah wrote, before translating exactly what Vale wanted to know on the piece of loose-leaf paper where she jotted down her queries.

“What’s your name. How long have you been doing this? How many teeth do you collect? Where do you live? What do you do with the teeth? How do you get here? My brother wants to know what do you sing? Are you a boy or a gril?” Savannah wrote in the caption.

“Looks like an exclusive interview to me!!!” someone commented.

“Takes after her mama,” another person wrote.

“Your baby is a reporter already! Just like you,” someone else added.

Vale, who graduated kindergarten earlier this year, has an affinity for the written word.

"I love pepole/ and pepole/ love me / yay / LOVE," Vale typed on her mother’s computer earlier this month.

And maybe Vale will follow her mother’s lead into TV. After all, she joined brother Charley on TODAY back in April for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day while their mom worked from home during quarantine. Vale also made her way into the TODAY studio on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day in 2019.

Of course, if the whole journalism thing doesn’t work out, Vale can always fall back on her girl band, right?