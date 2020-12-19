Savannah Guthrie shares cute photos of kids on a 'moonlit snowy night'

While many adults lamented the snow on Thursday morning — after all, it meant driveways to be shoveled and traffic accidents to sit in — East Coast kids got to have fun playing in the snow.

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie's children were no exception. She posted a few pictures of her two kids, Vale and Charley, playing in the snow.

"Happiness is a moonlit snowy night," she wote on Instagram with a heart emoji.

TODAY fans have been following Vale since before she was even born; Savannah announced she was pregnant in March 2014 and she was born August 13 of that year. Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman welcomed their son Charley to the world on Dec. 8, 2016. He's named after Savannah's late father and Feldman's grandfather.

Other members of the TODAY family got out in the snow after the storm. Hoda Kotb and her daugher Haley Joy had some fun building a snowman, and Al Roker posted a few updates — including one of him strolling through Central Park as kids went sledding nearby.

Craig Melvin's daughter, Sybil "Sibby" Ann, 4, also got to play in the white stuff. Craig's wife, sports journalist Lindsay Czarniak, shared a photo of Sibby outside in a sled, assisting her mom with a joke.

According to the National Weather Service, by 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, 10 inches of snow and sleet had fallen at Central Park in New York City, surpassing the 4.8 inches that fell all last winter.