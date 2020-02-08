Savannah Guthrie shares cute photo of her kids dancing together

Sign up for our newsletter

Vale and Charley are forever dance partners!

TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie shared an adorable picture of her two little kids dancing together.

“May I have this dance… forever?” she captioned the pic, with the hashtag best friends for life.

Vale, 5, and her little brother, Charley, 3, stood forehead to forehead in the picture.

Several of the comments joked they weren't sure the two were dancing.

"Are you sure it’s not a “face-off”?" @grannynannyk joked.

"They are in cahoots and conspiring. Don’t let them fool you!!" @jackiembryan wrote.

For what it's worth, the cute siblings seem to get along really well — and Savannah often posts snaps of the two together!