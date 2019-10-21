Savannah Guthrie's son, Charley, was in for a treat on Monday when the cast of "Sesame Street" came to the TODAY plaza.

Charley, who turns 3 years old in December, got to meet Elmo, Cookie Monster, Ernie, Abby Cadabby and more.

"When you meet your heroes, it is a really good day," Savannah later posted on Instagram, alongside a series of sweet photos of Charley on set.

Hoda's daughter Haley Joy, 2, also joined Mom at work for the meet-and-greet, along with a bunch of other adorable toddlers who were "mesmerized" to meet the characters they know from TV.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brought their kids to TODAY on Monday to meet the cast of "Sesame Street." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"This is awesome," Hoda said. "This is melting my heart."

The cast was visiting TODAY to celebrate their 50th year on "Sesame Street." Since 1969, the show has been teaching kids about letters and numbers — and also other valuable life lessons. The show recently introduced a character whose mother is struggling with addiction to help kids better understand the opioid crisis.

Some special "Sesame Street" friends also got to see what it feels like to sit at the news desk.

Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer all got the Muppet treatment on Monday, when a group of Muppets who looked just like the anchors on the 3rd hour of TODAY showed up ready to report the news.

Clearly, the "Sesame Street" magic is still alive for both kids and adults.