Ready for their close-ups! See Savannah's kids steal the spotlight on TODAY

Thursday is Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, which had a whole new look for Savannah Guthrie!

The TODAY anchor, working from home, was joined on the show by daughter Vale, 5, and son Charley, 3.

Charley initially got in on the act by sitting on his mom’s lap while she did some teases before TODAY started its broadcast, but Vale turned that duo into a trio when she joined a little later. They were all front and center at one point during the live show.

“Guess what? They’ve multiplied, guys,” Savannah told Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. “Now they’re both here.”

“In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we’ve really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are,” Savannah joked while the kids squirmed in her lap.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Vale then issued a very enthusiastic “Hi!”

“I think this should just be our permanent Morning Boost,” Hoda suggested while Savannah handed Charley a tissue.

“Practicing public health. Now we’re going to go wash our hands,” Savannah said.

Vale then got a jump on one of the show’s upcoming segments when she started singing “Happy Birthday” to guest Valerie Bertinelli, who turned 60 on Thursday.

“Happy birthday!” Vale cheered while her mom promoted Bertinelli’s appearance.

“So cute,” the actress replied.

Savannah shared the segment on her Instagram page as well.

"Ready for their closeups!! First Charley, then Vale making their appearance on @todayshow! Brought to you by Kleenex 😂 (just kidding not really #notanad)," she captioned the video.

Savannah, of course, isn't the first TODAY personality to let his or her kids get a moment in the spotlight while quarantining.

Carson Daly's son, Jackson, 11, has appeared on the show, helping his father get a haircut and chipping in with some homemade graphics.

Between all these kids, it looks like the future of TODAY is as bright as ever!