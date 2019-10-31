We've got smiles, they're multiplying!

Before partnering up with TODAY co-anchor Carson Daly to dance as iconic "Grease" characters Danny and Sandy this Halloween, Savannah Guthrie had a few of the cutest dance coaches we've ever seen.

The TODAY co-host shared a video to her Instagram account showing herself practicing her dance at home in her kitchen with her kids, Vale, 5, and Charley, 2.

In the video, Vale plays the "Danny" to Savannah's "Sandy," swaying opposite her mom and allowing Savannah to gently push her backward as she sings the famed lyrics, "You better shape up, 'cause I need a man..."

Vale has her part down, while Charley adorably follows his mom and sister around, mimicking their dance moves.

"Practice with my two little helpers makes perfect!!!!" Savannah wrote in her post.

TODAY Tastemaker Siri Daly commented on the post, saying, "I couldn’t love this more," and we absolutely agree!